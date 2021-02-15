Salma Hayek hacks your attention by giving voice to her breasts

Salma Hayek announced that HBO Max was betting on the rights to a series in which her breasts come to life and directly question her as a feminist critique and bet on introspective products with the female body. Still, it was immediately replicated in the form of headlines and photos about her breasts.

The Mexican actress and producer, one of the four Latin American actresses nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress, is now 54 years old. Her professional life has taken a more political drift, from being linked to the Latino vote to a catalog selection for her own production company, Ventanarosa Productions (Frida, Ugly Betty, Santa Evita...), which months ago included the adaptation of A Boob's Life: How America's Obsession Shaped Me-and You.

The memoirs of journalist Leslie Lehr, the second after overcoming breast cancer, are not only an analysis of the organ that has so obsessively embodied patriarchal fantasies but also a story of professional success and, of course, comedy from the moment the breasts become aware and begin to address the protagonist.

Not only because it raises an acid criticism and brings to the screen the story of a feminist journalist, now that the alliance with HBO Max has been announced, it will also try to look for more premeditated roles and give the field to also successful female colleagues such as Tiffany Haddish to prove that women comedies can also be a success, as Lucia Aniello and Scarlet Johansson already tried in Rough Night (2017).

In the previous case, they tried to replicate with female protagonists the success of sagas like The Hangover. We have seen several teams that have undergone similar transformations, such as Ghostbusters. Salma Hayek chooses for her proposal a female story from genesis to development, illuminating it all with a trick as comical as giving voice to her breasts when the protagonist enters a crisis when she turns forty.

However, it is surprising that although the actress has clearly embarked on a project that, although comical works as a response to objectification, the headlines do not escape that dynamic about her breasts, in particular with biased headlines.

On the other hand, it could be interpreted as her attempt to hack the public's unhealthy obsession with her breasts into a product that sympathetically addresses the problem.

In her remarks, actress Salma Hayek said, "We are very grateful that HBO Max was insightful and bold enough to develop this show with us. In A Boob's Life, we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgment women are put through, creating a collective sense that no matter what we do, we are never enough. In this program, we give the breast a voice that takes us through a woman's life from a unique perspective that we often don't dare to see."