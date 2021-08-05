Roselyn Sanchez to star in 'Fantasy Island' reboot

Roselyn Sanchez will star in the reboot of the iconic television show Fantasy Island, a series that highlights the beauty of Puerto Rico.

In the new series, inspired by the classic 1970s show, the host of the legendary hot spot is the talented and stunning grandniece of the iconic Roarke, Elena, played by Sanchez. Elizabeth Craft, executive producer along with Sarah Fain, say: "It's definitely a contemporary version of Fantasy Island with a different female point of view."

However, the reboot of the popular show will maintain the adventurous and fun spirit of the original series.

Each episode will see the arrival of new guests to the "hot spot" and there, their deepest desires will be more than satisfied by the magic of the island.

In the first episode, Bellamy Young visits as a morning show host with body issues and wants the opportunity to feast for a few days without gaining weight. Kiara Barnes checks in as a woman with terminal cancer looking for activities she and her husband can enjoy.

Guests in each episode will have enchanted experiences, just as in the classic series, but in a more modern space: "the island has the power and Elena is the conduit."

In addition to getting into the backstory and Elena's character on the island, viewers will also get to know some of the hot spot's staff, such as the flirtatious pilot Javier, played by John Gabriel Rodriguez; and Segundo, played by Daniel Lugo.

For Sanchez, viewers will be very surprised by the first episode. Fantasy Island will premiere this Tuesday, Aug. 10 on Fox.