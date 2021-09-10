Rosario Dawson to star in Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Deadline noted that Disney's Haunted Mansion project has picked up speed and assured that filming is scheduled to begin in October. It also confirmed that Rosario Dawson is joining LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish in the cast of Disney's latest film based on one of its attractions.

While the plot of the film has not yet been revealed, it is known that the director of this film will be Justin Simien. In addition, it has been confirmed that the film is being produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, producers of Aladdin, with Rideback's Nick Reynolds as executive producer.

The Haunted Mansion attraction premiered in 1969 at Disneyland, where visitors slowly walk through the interior of a spooky mansion that houses the spirit of the medium Madame Leota, the skeletal Bride and the ghost of the hatbox. But the role the actress and activist will play has not been confirmed.

This is not the first time Disney has based a film on the park's attractions. However, the film comes after the success of the adaptation of the attraction Jungle Cruise to the big screen, a film released this Summer and has been very well received by the public.

The career of the Puerto Rican-Cuban actrees includes roles in films such as Kids (1995), Sin City (2005), Death Proof and Grindhouse (both 2007) and the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.