Robert Rodriguez signs deal with HBO Max

According to Deadline, Mexican-born filmmaker and producer Robert Rodríguez has signed a two-year deal with HBO Max.

The agreement allows Rodríguez to develop original series for the platform with his personal touch. Racer Rodriguez, the producer's son, will serve as chief development executive and it's been confirmed that his projects will be developed at his own production company in Texas, Troublemaker Studios.

Rodriguez's stories usually take place in a sci-fi fantasy world or in a Texas border town and are filled with cultural cues. There is always a point of reference to Mexican identity and culture.

"I think that's why I'm inclined to make movies that are very palatable to anyone, but for those who are Latino, they say, 'Look, that represents us,'" Rodriguez said in an interview for the L.A Times. "When I did Desperado, I wanted people to enjoy the movie, but for Latinos, that would mean a lot more. The same with Spy Kids, and Machete," he said.

Rodriguez has worked to build himself as a pop culture reference in different genres by constantly referencing Latinidad, focusing more precisely on contemporary Mexican representation in the United States. With a long career, the 53-year-old filmmaker has committed for the next two years to create content for HBO Max, contributing his creativity, identity and a narrative that is often silenced in the industry.

"Robert Rodriguez and the team at Troublemaker Studios have created some of the most compelling projects in recent memory, pushing the boundaries of genre storytelling with humor and unique visual effects," said HBO Max's head of original content, Sarah Aubrey.

"They have Latino executives, and they're really into this," Rodriguez said of his new partnership with HBO. "Two years gives us enough time, but they also require product. And that's a content creator's dream, to have partners who need and want content, plus they're diverse. This is like the Gold Rush era, and it's amazing that it's all happening now."

More details about the new projects to be developed by Rodriguez for HBO Max will be revealed soon.