Rita Moreno, Angela Bassett and Zendaya to present the 2021 Oscars

This is the third year in a row that the Oscars will be presented without a host and rather, a list of presenters. The names revealed by the academy on April 12 were surprisingly female-dominated and diverse, including Rita Moreno, Angela Bassett, Zendaya, Joaquin Phoenix, Bong Joon Ho, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Don Cheadle, and Halle Berry.

The Oscar's producers have promised to make the ceremony this year as if it were itself a movie. On social media, the Academy has shown the presenters as if they were its cast.

Don't miss our amazing ensemble cast of presenters! Live on Sunday, April 25 on @ABCnetwork at 8PM EDT / 5PM PDT. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NQil1iTwUF

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 12, 2021

"In keeping with the movie format for presenting the awards, we've assembled a truly stellar all-star cast. There is so much power here that sunglasses may be needed," said producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins in a statement.

Nominees for upcoming Oscars will travel to Los Angeles as they are considered "essential workers," read a letter the Academy sent out last week, explaining the conditions that participants must rigorously meet — a 10-day quarantine with no contact with outsiders and three PCR tests, one before traveling, upon landing and on the day of the ceremony.

The Academy expects at least all of the "Best Song" nominees to perform live at the ceremony.

The event is booked at Union Station, Los Angeles' central train station, where they have designed an outdoor space to host the awards ceremony. Although it is expected that part of the ceremony could be held at the Dolby Theatre, the traditional home of the great celebration of cinema that this year has been planned as a live movie.

The Oscars will be presented live on ABC on April 25 at 8 p.m. EDT.