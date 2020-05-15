The restoration of 'Amores Perros' 20 years after its premiere

"It is very important that people do not watch the movie on video, especially the younger generations," warned Mexico's Alejandro González Iñárritu, director of the acclaimed film Amores perros, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in December with the revival of its remastered version.

The five-time Oscar-winning filmmaker, who along with writer Guillermo Arriaga has produced such great works as 21 Grams and Babel, announced the improved re-release of the film on May 13 to commemorate the day the film premiered in Cannes and won the critics' prize in 2000.

His idea, Iñárritu said, is to throw a big party in the Zócalo the first week of December in which all the bands that participated in the soundtrack will perform. Gustavo Santaolalla, creator of the music, will play during the screening of the film that put actor Gabriel García Bernal on the map and made us vibrate with his dog fights, car chases and broken hearts.

The rescue of the negative

As artisans working meticulously to rescue the negative, the director and his team have been working on the project for six months.

"The technique we used to make it 20 years ago, and which is now forbidden, has deteriorated the tape, the colors permeate differently," he said, and he hoped that those who have not yet watched Amores Perros can appreciate their transformation in the remastered version, which also includes a sound improvement.

After two decades, he said, "the film lost the power of the image that Rodrigo [the film's photographer] and I created," so he begged the audience not to review it before it is presented at the Morelia Film Festival.

A mythical reunion

With respect to the music, which plays a key role in Amores perros, González Iñáturri said that "there was an enormous amount of work with all the groups that participated," which 20 years ago were young and now many are legendary, and will be present at the concert to be held in the Zócalo.

Among them are bands like Ely Guerra, Nacha Pop, Control Machete, Café Tacvba and Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas who made the soundtrack of the film so iconic.