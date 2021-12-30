'Queer Eye' premieres its sixth season on December 31

At last, the 'Fab Five' are back! And how we missed them. Queer Eye returns for its sixth season on Netflix on Dec. 31, a season that will see them take over Texas.

The sixth season of the Emmy-winning reality show starring Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness is coming to the Lone Star State and has plenty of music and surprises in store for its audience.

Production on season six was significantly delayed by COVID-19 — and pandemic-related concerns. However, this did not stop the "Fab Five," and they will address all of these concerns in their 10 new episodes.

The "heroes" of this new season of the Fab Five are as unique and diverse as the show and its hosts. We'll see a two-step dance instructor, a cowboy who "doesn't shower" and a transgender bodybuilder. Plus, the guys collaborate for the first time with a local high school prom committee to make the prom a fabulous event.

"We've all gotten stronger and better. I remember the first season, when we were all like, 'Okay, we're going to do this?' We were bumping into each other. We knew what we were saying, but we were also backing down. Now, we're confident, we're sure about it," Berk said in an interview.