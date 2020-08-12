“The Proud Family” gets louder and prouder as Keke Palmer joins the cast

Actress Keke Palmer is booked and busy. Not only will she be hosting the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30, but she will also be starring in the upcoming Proud Family revival, Louder and Prouder, which will be streaming on Disney Plus.

Palmer announced the news of her voice-over role in a virtual reunion of the Proud Family cast and executive producers during the NAACP’S Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival.

During the panel on Thursday Aug. 6, the group talked about the cultural impact of the show when it aired on Disney Channel 18 years ago and shared a sneak peak into the reboot.

The show will center around the original characters that fans fell in love with, including Penny Proud and her parents, Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings Bebe and Cece, and her grandmother Sugar Mama.

Penny’s three best friends, Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer will also be featured. Palmer will be joining the cast as a new character named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a 14-year-old activist.

Disney described her as “extremely mature for her age,” and someone who “will not hesitate to shut anyone down with her blunt honesty and wisdom.” Maya is a perfect fit for Palmer, as she is no stranger to advocating for others.

Palmer went viral in a video posted on Twitter, where she pleaded with soldiers at a Black Lives Matter protest to march with the community.

“March beside us. You get your people. You march beside us. Let the revolution be televised. March beside us and show us that you’re here for us. Make history with us, please,” she said.

Palmer also shared the news about Maya on Twitter, saying “dreams come true!”

The show will be run by original creator Bruce W. Smith and former co-executive producer Ralph Farquhar.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us,” Smith and Farquhar said in a joint statement in February.

Fans are still waiting on a premiere date for Louder and Prouder, but all episodes of the original series are available on the streaming service, as well as the made-for-TV movie.