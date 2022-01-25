Preview of Guillermo del Toro's new Netflix series 'Pinocchio' released

Advertisement

Pinocchio de Netflix por Guillermo del Toro.

Netflix's Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro. Screenshot: Netflix

The teaser was released for Pinocchio, the new Netflix series directed by Mexico's Guillermo del Toro.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/25/2022 - 10:42
in
By Natalia Puertas Cavero
January 25, 2022

On Monday, Jan. 24, a teaser of Pinocchio, the new "stop motion" version of the children's literature classic from Mexican director and screenwriter Guillermo del Toro that will be released on Netflix in December 2022.  

"I want to tell you a story, you may think you know this story but you don't, not really. I Sebastian J. Grillo was there, to be exact, I lived in the heart of the wooden boy," says a blue-gray character inhabiting a wooden log in the teaser.

Del Toro had already commented that the new version of the wooden character would be much more gloomy than the Disney film, true to his style. In the process of making the film, Del Toro has gone from being a producer alongside Henson in 2008, to assuming other responsibilities on the project.

Finally, the stop motion film was directed by Del Toro in collaboration with American Mark Gustafson, and the story was written and reinvented by Del Toro in collaboration with Patrick McHale. The essence of the tale is maintained, as in the remake the wooden puppet that magically comes to life repairs the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. 

 

