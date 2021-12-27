Pepita Gomís, actress and TV host passes away 

Mexican actress and presenter Pepita Gomís passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26. Although the cause of death has yet to be revealed, it is known that Pepita was hospitalized in August and required blood transfusions.

Mother of Héctor Suárez Gomís and former partner of actor Héctor Suárez, Josefina Gomís was born on Jan. 29, 1938. Throughout her life, she owned a kindergarten and an elementary school that bore her name. She was a teacher, journalist and worked as a supervisor of films at the Cineteca Nacional.

She was best known as the host of the pioneering children's show in México, Telekinder, an educational program in the 1960s that served as a space for preschool children to take live classes with Gomís.

Later, she hosted the program Qué saben los niños, dedicated to elementary school students. She then appeared on La vuelta a México en 60 minutos, where she addressed topics of Mexican geography.

The heartbreaking news was shared by her son on social networks, and some personalities such as Regina Blandón, Victor Trujillo, Enrique Bermúdez and Vanessa Bauche were quick to react to her death and send their condolences to the family.

A year and a half after the death of her ex-husband Héctor Suárez, Pepita Gomís leaves a void in Mexico's cultural scene.