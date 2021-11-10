Advertisement

Penélope Cruz to be honored at MoMa 

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz. File image.

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz. Photo: GTres

Penélope Cruz to be honored at MoMa 

MoMA will pay tribute to Spanish actress Penélope Cruz at its annual Film Benefit.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 11/10/2021 - 04:51
in
Spanish actress Penelope Cruz. File image.
Spanish actress Penelope Cruz. File image.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
November 10, 2021

The Museum of  Modern Art in New York (MoMA) revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 9 that this year's annual Film Benefit will pay tribute to Spanish actress Penelope Cruz. The event will be held at a gala where the prestigious institution will raise funds for its Film Department.

"Penélope Cruz has wowed cinema audiences since 1992 as a compelling performer in both action and adventure films and auteur films," said Rajendra Roy, curator of MoMa Cinema in a press release.

MoMA highlights Penélope Cruz as the first Spanish actress to win an Oscar for her role in Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and also  her recent Volpi Award for 'Best Actress' at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Madres Paralelas, a film yet to premiere in U.S. theaters on December 24.

As part of the tribute, on Dec. 15 the MoMa will screen Madres Paralelas, a film that, according to the museum, has cemented the actress as "an artist of global importance."

To honor the Spanish actress, the museum will hold the presentation of five films starring Penelope Cruz, the screenings will run from November 19 to 30, and films such as Everybody Knows (2018), Volver (2006) and Blow (2001) will be shown.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
actriz
penélope cruz
SFMOMA

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are a couple since 2019. Photo: Getty Images
Lauren Sánchez, more than Jeff Bezos' girlfriend
Mexican actor Enrique Rocha. Getty images.
Mexican TV villain and actor Enrique Rocha dies at 81
Gael García Bernal. File photo.
Gael Garcia enters the Marvel Universe
América Ferrera and Eva Longoria at the premiere of Gentefied second season. Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images
Netflix premieres the second season of 'Gentefied'
AL DIA News
AL DIA News