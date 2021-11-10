Penélope Cruz to be honored at MoMa 

The Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA) revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 9 that this year's annual Film Benefit will pay tribute to Spanish actress Penelope Cruz. The event will be held at a gala where the prestigious institution will raise funds for its Film Department.

"Penélope Cruz has wowed cinema audiences since 1992 as a compelling performer in both action and adventure films and auteur films," said Rajendra Roy, curator of MoMa Cinema in a press release.

Penélope Cruz is our 2021 film benefit honoree!

The big party will be on Dec 14, but you can enjoy her work on the big screen starting next Friday!https://t.co/VCH0KiyuqL pic.twitter.com/5IrNXy4XTS — MoMA Film (@MoMAFilm) November 9, 2021

MoMA highlights Penélope Cruz as the first Spanish actress to win an Oscar for her role in Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and also her recent Volpi Award for 'Best Actress' at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Madres Paralelas, a film yet to premiere in U.S. theaters on December 24.

As part of the tribute, on Dec. 15 the MoMa will screen Madres Paralelas, a film that, according to the museum, has cemented the actress as "an artist of global importance."

To honor the Spanish actress, the museum will hold the presentation of five films starring Penelope Cruz, the screenings will run from November 19 to 30, and films such as Everybody Knows (2018), Volver (2006) and Blow (2001) will be shown.