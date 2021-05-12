Advertisement

The overwhelming success of 'El Inocente,' a new Spanish series on Netflix

The fiction series quickly climbed the ranking of the most watched on Netflix and was placed in the number one position.

 05/12/2021 - 06:57
May 12, 2021

El Inocente is a new thriller based on the novel by American Harlan Coben. On the same day of its premiere, the series was already part of the Netflix catalog, and users began to recommend it through social media and word of mouth.

Surprisingly, it even displaced Luis Miguel, The Series.

The series follows the life of Mateo Vidal, played by Mario Casas, a law student who, during an outing with friends from his class, experiences an unexpected situation that changes his life. A group of people come to attack him, and when he tries to defend himself, he accidentally pushes one of them who dies immediately.

At that moment his nightmare begins, and he starts to suffer the consequences of being "a murderer." 

Each episode follows the life of one of the series' characters. This may seem a bit random, but as the history progresses the chapters and characters are revealed as pieces of a larger puzzle. El Inocente has that narrative effect that leaves you with intrigue at each episode's end and makes you want to know more. 

Enough to make a marathon, right?

Directed by Oriol Paulo, known for the film Contratiempo, and starring Mario Casas and José Coronado. The great list of artists also joining the series includes Martina Gusmán, Eleonora Wexler, Ramiro Blas, Ana María Picchio, Lali Espósito, Chino Darín, Lucas Ferraro and Michel Noher, among other Spanish series greats.

El Inocente has the perfect combo to displace any other series that is top on Netflix: the history, the technical team, and a more than recognized cast. If there are histories that catch the viewer, El Inocente is undoubtedly one of them. It's a fiction that is effortlessly watchable and invites us to immerse ourselves in a world far from reality. 

Have you seen it?

