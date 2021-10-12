Advertisement

HHM 2021

New salsa doc to track genre’s Afro-Caribbean roots born from Black and Brown struggle

The GoFundMe for Salsa: un tumbao' caribeño went live on Sept. 7. Screenshot from GoFundMe pitch video for Salsa: un tumbao' caribeño

The GoFundMe for Salsa: un tumbao' caribeño went live on Sept. 7. Screenshot from GoFundMe pitch video for Salsa: un tumbao' caribeño

New salsa doc to track genre’s Afro-Caribbean roots born from Black and Brown struggle

Salsa: un tumbao’ caribeño (Salsa: a Caribbean Swing) is currently crowdfunding for support to get the film off the ground.

by nigelt
 10/12/2021 - 14:26
in
The GoFundMe for Salsa: un tumbao' caribeño went live on Sept. 7. Screenshot from GoFundMe pitch video for Salsa: un tumbao' caribeño
The GoFundMe for Salsa: un tumbao' caribeño went live on Sept. 7. Screenshot from GoFundMe pitch video for Salsa: un tumbao' caribeño

By Nigel Thompson
October 12, 2021

“Salsa is the history class that teaches us day by day who we are.”

Those are the words of Afro-Venezuelan director and filmmaker Beni Marquez, the main brain behind Salsa: un tumbao’ caribeño (Salsa: a Caribbean Swing), a documentary hoping to offer a new look at the history of one of Latin America’s defining genres.

According to its GoFundMe page, not only does the team behind the film hope to identify the history of the genre’s biggest names that made it a commercial success, but also frame salsa as a “global cultural movement.”

“One of humanity’s greatest expressions of intangible heritage,” reads part of the movie description.

What that means for the documentary’s story is that while it may start in New York City, the whole picture tracks back to the Caribbean and the African continent, where the roots of salsa were first planted.

In the same vein, the story of salsa is one of Black and Brown struggles in all those places over generations. The struggle in many ways also continues to this day.

“For me, it is important to make this film because it represents our identity. Not mine, but yours and everyone else,” said Marquez. “The Latino/Caribbean identity, the salsa we grew up with in the neighborhood… we learned endless street codes and how to relate to each other.”

Salsa: un tumbao’ caribeño, is also not the first time Marquez has explored the intrinsic connection between Africa and Latin America. A previous documentary, called Mamá África, Marquez explored the spiritual and cultural connections between Nigeria and his home country of Venezuela. The film went on to sustain a decent run at a number of film festivals across the U.S. and Latin America.

His potential salsa doc is still in its early stages, and a crowdfunding campaign hit the web on Sept. 7 to help with expenses such as travel, rental equipment, licenses and housing arrangements, among other logistical costs.

“Whatever nationality you are, you are part of this film because salsa exists in your life,” said Marquez.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
salsa
Afro-Caribbean
new york city

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Official Poster of the Iberoamerican Film Festival of Miami. 
Mexico is honored at the "Iberoamerican Film Festival of Miami"
Alma, the 6-year-old Puerto Rican heroine of PBS Kids.
'Alma's Way' the youngest Puerto Rican heroine on PBS
Spanish actress Penelope Cruz. File image.
Penelope Cruz could be eligible for her second Oscar with 'Parallel Mothers'
Maeve accompanies Aimee to report sexual abuse on public transportation.
"It wasn't Aimee's fault": 'Sex Education' and Las Tesis team up for viral video
AL DIA News
AL DIA News