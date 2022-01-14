Advertisement

Netflix cancels 'Gentefied'

After two emotional and intense seasons, Netflix canceled Gentefied for good.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/14/2022 - 09:21
According to Deadline, the comedy Gentefied, by co-creators Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chavez and directed by America Ferrera, has been canceled after two seasons on the streaming platform Netflix. Within hours, social media filled with disdain as users showed their dissatisfaction with the streaming giant's decision. 

The decision brings the discussion around the need for representation in the media back to the forefront. Over the past few weeks, the conversation has been on everyone's mind since an image that has gone viral from the movie Encanto. Although the conversation has many nuances and different positions, what can be seen is that when a community sees and feels represented in the media, it generates a sense of belonging to the collective.

The series follows cousins Erik, Ana and Chris, and their immediate family — migrants pursuing the American dream while facing the difficulties of the neighborhood where they live. Pop, also an immigrant grandfather, runs a taco store, the family business.

In the last season, Gentefied tackled the drama of migration in depth, as they showed Pop's struggle not to be deported and separated from his family. The writers approached the season "wanting to explore this other side of immigration that we don't normally get to see," explained Lemus.

"To get into the nuance of how it affects the whole family and how family separation can be seen in a way that happens every day, where people are just trying to be in their joy, trying to create memories ... but in the background, always having this dark cloud looming.... We wanted to do that while still seeing all their joy and how they use humor to cope."

For Netflix, a platform that is continually in search of diversity and representation in its content, the Gentefied decision is a step backward.

