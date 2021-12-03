'Money Heist' reaches its conclusion, how will the series end?

The end of Money Heist is here with the last five chapters of the most-watched Spanish series in Netflix history. It is Volume 2 of the fifth season, which the platform decided to divide and promises an exciting journey ending. Fans from all over the world are waiting for the outcome.

Will The Professor and his gang manage to finish the plan and steal the gold from the Bank of Spain? For now, all Netflix has revealed are some trailers and the titles of each of the last five chapters. In recent days and with this information in mind, there are many followers who have dreamed up various theories about how the plot will end.

In the announcement a few days ago, Netflix summoned the creators of the series and the cast of actors: Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Najwa Nimri, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta and Enrique Arce. They gave some clues to the outcome.

The titles of the last three chapters also aroused a lot of media interest at the press conference. Chapter eight is titled "The Theory of Elegance," and the photo shows different members of the group celebrating something between jumps and dances. The penultimate chapter is entitled "What is spoken in bed," and shows The Professor with a coat over his pajamas and alone, staring at the camera.



The final chapter name does not answer any questions, but does worry fans with a name like "A family tradition." It shows Denver, played by actor Jaime Lorente, in an interrogation with Colonel Tamayo. In the trailer, there are also images of the group handcuffed and kneeling on the ground, so there is no choice but to watch and find out who succeeds in the end.

Lorente believes no one will like the ending because it means the series is over. However, the creator of the series Álex Pina, sees a balanced ending where there will be many script twists, adrenaline and a whirlwind of feelings.

"When they get to the last chapter, people are going to ask themselves: But how are they going to get out of this? There is a lot to tell in this ending,” he said.

The scriptwriter and executive co-producer of the series, Esther Martínez Lobato, assured that this season is different as it is the last and made sure to finish each of the characters' stories with their own emotions. For all that Money Heist has meant to all who have worked in it, she assured that the closing will have "a lot of feeling."