Money donated by Will Smith movie production to workers in Cartagena is "lost"

Actor Will Smith's visit to Cartagena in 2018 was quite an event. For two weeks several areas of the historic city center were paralyzed by the presence of the actor and the production team of the film Gemini Man, directed by Ang Lee.

Streets and areas usually frequented by thousands of tourists from all over the world were closed during the filming. During those days hundreds of street vendors, who find their daily livelihood by selling all kinds of products to tourists, were left without the possibility of working.

To compensate for the lack of income, the film's production company made a payment of 100 million Colombian pesos (about $ 25,000) to the city's mayor's office, which would be distributed among 600 vendors for the days that they had no income.

Depending on their activity, each seller would receive between 200 and 400 thousand pesos (between $ 50 and $ 100).

More than three years later it was known that this money never reached the beneficiaries. The Colombian Attorney General's Office is investigating the local government entity in charge of delivering the money to merchants for irregularities in the process.

According to the oversight of the public space, the entity that monitored the process, only 26 vendors received money. "Some were given 50,000 pesos ($ 13) and those who were luckier were given 100,000 pesos ($ 25)," María Rocha Pacheco told the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo.

Although this type of scandal is not new in the city and in the country, the fact that the name of a foreign superstar is involved has given it more notoriety, even more for the actor´s charisma of the actor, that enchanted the "cartageneros".

Will Smith sang and danced traditional rhythms of the country such as cumbia and champeta and visited the most emblematic places of the city. During the almost twenty days that he was in the city, he shared with his millions of followers on social networks each of his movements and many of these went viral.

His fascination for the city and its inhabitants led him to donate the money to build a children's playground in the Getsemaní neighborhood, one of the most emblematic of the city center, with a great historical importance due to its importance in the independence of the city and its Afro heritage.