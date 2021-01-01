Advertisement

Miriam Rodriguez's story of justice gets a movie

Miriam Rodriguez is the mother who chased her daughter's murderers and kidnappers like a legion of detectives for three years. Photo: Facebook

Miriam Rodriguez chased her daughter's murderers and kidnappers like a legion of detectives for three years. Photo: Facebook

Miriam Rodriguez's story of justice gets a movie

Blumhouse acquired the rights to the New York Times story to make a movie about the mother who tracked down her daughter's killers over years.

by Albert Gomez
 01/01/2021 - 07:50
in
Miriam Rodriguez is the mother who chased her daughter's murderers and kidnappers like a legion of detectives for three years. Photo: Facebook
Miriam Rodriguez is the mother who chased her daughter's murderers and kidnappers like a legion of detectives for three years. Photo: Facebook

By Albert Gomez
January 01, 2021

The past can be a stubborn hunter. This was demonstrated in Azam Ahmed's laborious article for The New York Timeswhich told the story of Miriam Rodriguez, a mother from Mexico who chased her daughter's murderers and kidnappers like a legion of detectives for three years.

The controversial story was recently acquired, in competition with sixteen interested parties, by Blumhouse. The production studio has already confirmed that together with the executive producer of The New York Time, a film script is in the works.

The story, published in December, was extremely controversial because it represented everything that goes wrong in Mexico, and especially the arid margins where citizens are displaced by the ineffectiveness of justice.

Objectively, Rodriguez is a unique avenger and detective. Hers is also not the first Mexican story of this type to be made into a film.

In 2015 Rodrigo Plá (La Zona) followed another vigilante in Un monstruo de mil cabezas who sought medical treatment for her sick husband.

Karen Alejandra Salinas Rodríguez was kidnapped in January 2014 at the age of 16 in her neighborhood in San Fernando (Tamaulipas). After collecting several ransoms she was murdered by her captors.

For three years following her murder, her mother dedicated herself to chasing the murderers, changing her physical appearance, and becoming the most stealthy detective. She was patient to the point of posing as an official and made friends with the relatives of the persecuted.

Members of the Zetas' cartel, some had tried to erase clues by recreating themselves as cab drivers, nannies, and Christian converts. But it was not enough to hide from the revenge of a devoted mother.

In 2017, at the age of 56, she caught the last of them at gunpoint, who had turned into a flower vendor on the border.

A few weeks later, on Mother's Day, Rodriguez was killed in front of her home.

Controversial or not, her story is one full of real pain that deserves its own space and serves to point out the violence and impunity that tear Mexican communities apart. 

In such desperate times, revenge comes close to some virtues of justice.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
derechos cinematográficos
míriam rodríguez
vigilantes

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones or Adolfo Gordon Quiñones, known professionally as Shabba Doo, was an American actor, dancer, and choreographer of African American and Puerto Rican descent. Foto: Archive.
Farewell to Adolfo "Shabba Doo" Quiñones
Aztec is an anthology of nine short films of Mexican apocalyptic science fiction. Photography: @AztechTheMovie
Aztech, the first Mexican science fiction film, is almost ready to take off
Elizabeth Acevedo's novel in verse will reach the small screen. Photo courtesy of https://reademandweep.blog/
Elizabeth Acevedo's latest novel turned into a television series
Latino comedy stand-up comedy by George Lopez and Aida Rodriguez. Photo: Netflix
How to enjoy two of Netflix's best Latin comedy specials
AL DIA News
AL DIA News