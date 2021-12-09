Advertisement

Mexican drag performer Regina Voce on 'Queen of the Universe'

Regina Voce will be the Mexican representative on the Drag competition, Queen of the Universe.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 12/09/2021 - 06:37
By Natalia Puertas Cavero
December 09, 2021

Thursday, Dec. 9 is the premiere of the London reality show, Queen of the Universe on the streaming platform Paramount+, and the 14 contestants will have to sing with their real voice and prove they dominate the stage to win a $250,000 top prize.

Among them, Mexican contestant Regina Voce said she is more than ready to win over the audience.

The show is an international drag competition produced by RuPaul. An actress by profession, and the first Mexican to debut in Cirque du Soleil as a singer 20 years ago, Voce told the Los Angeles Times in an interview that her inspiration for her character is her mother, a powerful and strong woman.

Her talent is undeniable, and she is very versatile aesthetically, but also "powerful, glamorous, elegant, simple, kind, friendly, intense, very passionate, and she is very much in the moment and very spontaneous," she said in the interview.

Voce will compete against contestants from Brazil, India, Denmark, China and France, each bringing a unique and diverse element to the competition. For her, the diverse and international enviroment is something she has grown accustomed to since she began working with Cirque du Soleil. 

Founder of the company AnDRAGjosas in Mexico, she said that during years of helping other artists create their drag characters, it was during the pandemic that she thought and decided it was time to create her own drag.

The RuPaul produced show premieres on Dec. 9, is hosted by Graham Norton, and judged by Leona Lewis, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Williams.

