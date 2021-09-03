Mexican actress Salma Hayek turns 55

Mexican actress and producer Salma Hayek shared a photo of her in a swimsuit with her followers on social media, celebrating her 55th birthday. The picture subsequently went viral.

"Happy 55th birthday to me. Ready for new adventures. Viva la vida," she wrote.

The renowned and beloved star of the Frida Kahlo biopic celebrated 55 years of life, 30 of which have been dedicated to acting. Hayek, of Mexican descent, has paved her own way in the film industry and on the international stage.

In the photo she published for her birthday in a blue swimsuit, the actress is without makeup on the beach, and it was taken by her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

So far, the picture has received more than one million "likes" on Instagram, where Hayek has almost 19 million followers.

Her career as an actress took off in the 80s, when she starred in Teresa, a Televisa production. However, it was not until 1989 that her fame reached the international stage and beyond.

She is currently about to release The Eternals, a movie that will see her become a heroine of the Marvel universe. Playing Ayak, Hayek is the mother of the Eternals, and together with nine other superheroes, embarks on a new adventure.