Mexican actress Carmen Salinas hospitalized

Mexican actress Carmen Salinas, 82 years old, was recently hospitalized at Star Médica hospital, in Colonia Roma, Mexico City. On the night of Nov. 10, while she was at home, the actress suffered a stroke that left her in a coma. So far, it is known that the actress remains in intensive care on ventilation.

According to the last medical report shared by her relatives, Salinas was in her home watching her soap opera when she began to feel sick and suddenly fainted. The people working at her home found her unconscious and she was immediately transferred to the hospital.

"Currently my abuelita is in a comatose state with her organs functioning naturally, that is, she is making them work. The diagnosis is a stroke and we are waiting to see how she progresses," said her granddaughter, Carmen Plascencia.

As expected, fans of the iconic Mexican actress expressed solidarity with the family. Likewise, producer Nicandro Díaz made a statement regarding the telenovela on which Carmelita is currently working.

"Out of respect for her, I will not move anything [of the telenovela] until she recovers, if this situation is prolonged, we will have to think of other things (...) For now nothing, for now the story remains the same," said the producer in an interview with Javier Poza.

Despite the uncertainty, those who know and admire Carmelita are thinking of her and sending their prayers and energy hoping for her speedy recovery.