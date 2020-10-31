‘Locas por el Cambio,’ Amazon’s first original film from Mexico, gets a release date

Amazon Prime is releasing its first original film from Mexico. Locas por el Cambio will premiere on Nov. 27 on the streaming platform, and isa comedy written and directed by Ihtzi Hurtado starring Sofía Sisniega from Club de Cuervos and Mariel Molino of The Game of the Keys.

It tells the hilarious story of Paula, played by Molina, a woman who has led a life of privileges, but is still dissatisfied with its direction, and Paulina, played by Sisniega, who had the opposite experience, and feels burdened with the responsibilities of modern life.

Everything changes for the two women when they put themselves in each other’s shoes and find out everything is not what it seems.

“Between entanglements and adventures, they will literally experience in their own head what makes them so different and similar at the same time,” reads a release about the film.

Locas por el Cambio also stars Mauricio Argüelles of No Manches Frida 2, Juan Pablo Gil of Nosotros los Nobles, and Itatí Cantoral of Capadocia.

This film is part of a growing collection of local Latin American Amazon Originals, including Diablo Guardián, Un Extraño Enemigo, El Juego de las Llaves, and Pan y Circo.

It’s part of an effort, it seems, to catch up with its competition in the streaming platform industry.

Amazon’s competitor, Netflix, has been showcasing Latin American film and television for a while now. With the production of Locas por el Cambio, they seek to “open the doors to Latin American feature films.”

For the film’s production company, Corazón Films, it’s another production to partner directly with streaming platforms like Amazon and Netflix.

“It is essential that companies that grew up in the world of cinema can adapt to the new reality of the market. For Corazón Films it is an honor to continue with this fantastic alliance with Amazon Prime Video to create series and direct-to-streaming movies that are attractive to all Latin American audiences,” said Eckehardt Von Damm, CEO of Corazón Films.

Watch the trailer here.