'Lightyear,' the new movie about Buzz Lightyear

The new movie tells the story of the Toy Story character. Photo: Screenshot of trailer for Lightyear.

Disney and Pixar released the new trailer for a movie inspired by the Toy Story icon. 

by Erika Ardila
 10/27/2021 - 19:54
By Erika Ardila
October 27, 2021
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Disney and Pixar released the first teaser trailer about the story that inspired the creation of the character Buzz Lightyear, one of the main characters in the popular movie Toy Story
 
Lightyear shows the legendary Space Ranger many years before he was the hero who inspired the toy that accompanied the other toys in Andy's room on their adventures. The movie is not about the Buzz we all know, but about the legendary warrior on which it is based.
Images in the trailer show the character preparing to board a rocket and live adventures in space, but do not give many more clues about the plot. 
 
In the original version, Buzz's voice is brought to life by Chris Evans, Marvel's timeless Captain America. The actor was thrilled when he was able to break the news to his Twitter followers.
 
"I'm at a loss for words," the actor said, "just to set the record straight. This is not Buzz Lightyear the toy. It's an origins story about the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy was based on."
In the previous four Toy Story films, Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear, from the original 1995 hit film to the 2019 sequel, Toy Story 4
 
Evans is also set to star in the espionage adventure, The Gray Man, which reunites him with The Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence later this year.
 
Lightyear, first announced nearly a year ago at Disney's 2020 Investor Day, is scheduled to hit theaters on June 17, 2022. It will arrive just a few months after Pixar's next film, Turning Red, which will be released on March 11, 2022.
 
Although the trailer does not reveal major details of the movie, it managed to awaken the nostalgia of all those who grew up with Woody and his inseparable friend Buzz Lightyear.
