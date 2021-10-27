'Lightyear,' the new movie about Buzz Lightyear
Disney and Pixar released the new trailer for a movie inspired by the Toy Story icon.
Al infinito y... Conoce el origen del Guardián Espacial en #Lightyear de Disney y Pixar. Estreno 2022, solo en cines. pic.twitter.com/3jUp1IoV7N
— Disney Studios LA (@DisneyStudiosLA) October 27, 2021
Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams.
They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing.
To @pixar and @AngusMacLane:
‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/DD1N7aYhKT
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2021
buzz lightyear is definitely look like chris evans as steve rogers pic.twitter.com/LX2DnRxJgv
— ًharry (@evanswifty) October 27, 2021
Chris Evans siendo Buzz Lightyear y Pixar haciendo TREMENDA REFERENCIA.
Vivimos en la mejor línea temporal. pic.twitter.com/b0xnSVEZ3j
— Geek Zone #SpiderManNoWayHome #Hawkeye (@GeekZoneGZ) October 27, 2021
Please tell us what you think about this story