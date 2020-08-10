Lifetime set to break barriers with its 2020 “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” film line

On Monday Aug. 3, Lifetime announced their plans to release a holiday movie centered on a same-sex couple, which will be their first LGBTQ+ Chrismas film.

As part of their annual “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday programming, which will include 30 new films this year. They plan to release The Christmas Set-Up, about a New York lawyer who gets a surprise set up by his mom, Kate, during some holiday festivities.

“Hugo and Patrick’s attraction to each other is undeniable and it looks as though Kate’s well-intentioned Santa-style matchmaking is a success,” the network’s description reads.

“But as Hugo receives a word of a big promotion requiring him to move to London, he must decide what is most important to him.”

The film has just begun casting and plans to start production later this month, according to TVLine.

Although this is the network’s first film that focuses primarily on a gay romance, it’s not their first time featuring a gay couple.

“We’re proud that we were able to share an amazing storyline last year featuring a same-sex kiss in ‘Twinkle All The Way.’” said Lifetime Network, head of programming Amy Winter.

“This year, we’re even more proud to announce one of our Christmas movies will feature an LGBTQ lead, because, at Lifetime, the holidays truly are for everyone,” Winter added.

The network is very committed to diversifying their films this year. Of the 30 new films, A Sugar & Spice Holiday will be the first Lifetime movie to center around a Chinese-American family.

A Sugar & Spice Holiday is about a young architect, Suzie, who returns to her small hometown in Maine for Christmas, where her family runs a local lobster Bar.

Following the loss of her grandmother, a legendary community baker, she’s guilted into entering the local gingerbread house competition.

She teams up with an old high school friend Billy, to find the right recipe and finds love in the process.

In addition to these two projects, Lifetime announced Christmas Ever After, which stars Ali Stroker, the first actress who uses a wheelchair to be nominated for and win a Tony.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish will be executive producing a holiday film titled Christmas Unwrapped.

“We are thrilled to continue our legacy of creating a holiday destination that is welcoming to all at Lifetime,” said Winter.