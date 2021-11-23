Laura Bozzo reappears to speak on her arrest warrant

"Announcement: Today we were notified of the definitive suspension of my arrest warrant for having complied with the requirements imposed by the judge. I went to court and the request was paid. Very grateful to DR Diego Ruiz Duran and his team,” said Laura Bozzo through her Twitter account on Tuesday, Nov. 23, reporting the suspension of an order that had been enforced since Aug. 11.

Comunicado : el día de hoy fuimos notificados de la suspensión definitiva de mi orden de captura por haber cumplido con los requisitos impuestos por el juez,me apersone al juzgado y se pago lo solicitado,muy agradecida con el DR Diego Ruiz Duran y su equipo — Laura Bozzo (@laurabozzo) November 22, 2021

The Peruvian presenter was prosecuted with charges of tax crime for more than $600,000, allegedly having sold a property that was previously seized by the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

If Bozzo was found guilty, she could have received up to nine years in prison for committing a crime called "unfaithful depositary."

A press conference

Again through her social networks, Bozzo, 69, announced that she will give a press conference with the evidence of the case and offer exclusive statements to journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva.

“I have endured all kinds of insults, lies have been told, but the truth always comes out. Blessings and I trust in the justice of my country,” concluded the controversial presenter.

Gracias @CiroGomezL gran periodista,como dije confío en las autoridades y el procurador fiscal,tengo las pruebas que jamas vendí una casa embargada ni fui notificada como depositaria es más la ofrecí en 2017 el SAT la rechazó,la verdad siempre sale a la luz https://t.co/c7SM42Pqdq — Laura Bozzo (@laurabozzo) November 23, 2021

Live statements

The presenter contacted the program Venga la Alegría on TV Azteca to clarify the events of the last four months.

“I did not address the issue and that became a big problem. There is talk that I sold a foreclosed house... that is the heart of the matter, but what you have to pay is paid. I want to reach an agreement and it's over," Bozzo said live while emphasizing that she did not sell a foreclosed home.

About her escape, or "unexpected disappearance" from Mexico, Bozzo mentioned it as a by-product of her own depression.

“I have to transmit strength to my people. I knew that jail was a guaranteed death sentence. If I were young I would not have fled. I want to live,” she explained in her first statements to the press.