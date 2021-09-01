Laura Bozzo could be sent to Santiaguito prison

A few weeks ago, Laura Bozzo could have obtained a provisional suspension, preventing her from being detained in the face of tax evasion charges. This week, Judge Juan Miguel Ortiz Marmolejo rejected the request, and the Peruvian television host's prosecution will continue for selling a property seized by the tax administration service (SAT) of Mexico.

The Ninth District Judge of Matters and Federal Trials in Amparo, Mexico denied the suspension for the TV host and declared without matter her request to stop the prison order, ordering her apprehension.

After weeks of intense search, Cristian Zuárez, Bozzo's ex-partner, revealed the whereabouts of the hostess. Known for her television program, Laura en América, Bozzo has remained a fugitive from Mexican justice, her host country, but it is speculated she could soon be taken to Santiaguito prison.

According to judicial records, Bozzo did not comply with the conditions stipulated to stay out of jail: covering a guarantee of 300 thousand pesos and surrendering her passport over to the control of a judge at the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Almoloya de Juarez.

Bozzo will be charged for having sold a house seized by the SAT in La Herradura, and which she had supposedly guaranteed a tax debt of more than 13 million pesos.

During the process, the judge ordered her to be remanded in custody as a precautionary measure, and gave her 48 hours to voluntarily commit herself to the Santiaguito prison. When she did not comply with this, on Aug. 13 the same judge ordered her arrest.





