Advertisement

20 Years, 10 stories

Laura Bozzo could be sent to Santiaguito prison

Laura Bozzo cannot escape justice.

Laura Bozzo cannot escape justice. Photo: Mezcalent

Laura Bozzo could be sent to Santiaguito prison

Controversial TV host Laura Bozzo could be detained at any time for selling a property seized by the tax administration service in Mexico.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 09/01/2021 - 10:24
in
Laura Bozzo cannot escape justice.
Laura Bozzo cannot escape justice.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
September 01, 2021

A few weeks ago, Laura Bozzo could have obtained a provisional suspension, preventing her from being detained in the face of tax evasion charges. This week, Judge Juan Miguel Ortiz Marmolejo rejected the request, and the Peruvian television host's prosecution will continue for selling a property seized by the tax administration service (SAT) of Mexico.

The Ninth District Judge of Matters and Federal Trials in Amparo, Mexico denied the suspension for the TV host and declared without matter her request to stop the prison order, ordering her apprehension.

After weeks of intense search, Cristian Zuárez, Bozzo's ex-partner, revealed the whereabouts of the hostess. Known for her television program, Laura en América, Bozzo has remained a fugitive from Mexican justice, her host country, but it is speculated she could soon be taken to Santiaguito prison.

According to judicial records, Bozzo did not comply with the conditions stipulated to stay out of jail: covering a guarantee of 300 thousand pesos and surrendering her passport over to the control of a judge at the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Almoloya de Juarez. 

Bozzo will be charged for having sold a house seized by the SAT in La Herradura, and which she had supposedly guaranteed a tax debt of more than 13 million pesos.

During the process, the judge ordered her to be remanded in custody as a precautionary measure, and gave her 48 hours to voluntarily commit herself to the Santiaguito prison. When she did not comply with this, on Aug. 13 the same judge ordered her arrest.



 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
latinos en televisión
estafa

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Poster of the "Cycle: Enforced Disappearances".
Five Mexican films to be screened for the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearance
Photo: Delaware Valley University
TV series created to virtually tour college campuses screened at Delaware Valley University
Official poster of the movie "The Old Ways".
'The Old Ways,' the Netflix movie inspired by the witchdoctors of Catemaco
The influencer Jojo Siwa, Getty Images. 
For the first time, 'Dancing with the Stars' will feature a same-sex couple
AL DIA News
AL DIA News