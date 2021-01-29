Advertisement

The Latinx House is back for Sundance 2021

The Latinx House team with Eva Longoria, Wilmer Valderraa and America Ferrara at Sundance 2020. Photo by Owen Hoffman

The Latinx House team with Eva Longoria, Wilmer Valderraa and America Ferrara at Sundance 2020. Photo: Owen Hoffman

 

The Latinx House is back for Sundance 2021

The Latinx House project returns virtually to the film festival for a series of panels and parties focused on the Latino community.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/29/2021 - 11:18
in
The Latinx House team with Eva Longoria, Wilmer Valderraa and America Ferrara at Sundance 2020. Photo by Owen Hoffman
The Latinx House team with Eva Longoria, Wilmer Valderraa and America Ferrara at Sundance 2020. Photo by Owen Hoffman

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
January 29, 2021

The Latinx House is a gathering space that aims to build an inclusive community of filmmakers, artists, activists and organizers who can inspire change in the film industry by addressing issues of racial segregation and discrimination.

The project is an initiative of the activist group Justice for Migrant Women, and is led by three women: activist Monica Ramirez, producer Olga Segura and writer Alexandra Martinez Kondracke. Its main goal is to create a strong community and generate opportunities to ensure representation of Latina voices inside and outside of Hollywood.

Segura highlighted the need to "give space to our community in culturally significant venues, providing a platform for people and issues that might not otherwise experience the festival," she said in an interview.

Following the project's participation in last year's Sundance Film Festival, The Latinx House returns in 2021 with an online format, bringing a series of panels and cultural activities highlighting the work of the Latinx talent to the table.

This year's main event will pay tribute to Puerto Rican actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno, with a career spanning more than 70 years of memorable performances in musicals and television series.

It also includes a conversation with the actress regarding her documentary, Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It, which will premiere at the Sundance U.S. Documentary Competition, and be presented by Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Wilmer Valderrama returns to the festival to moderate a panel of Latino actors with Alessandra Mesa (Superior), Ani Mesa (Superior), Clifton Collins Jr. (Jockey) and Tenoch Huerta (Son of Monarchs). The collective will also host a virtual party to highlight the Latino-themed films to be screened at the festival.

While the festival has few Latin American films scheduled for this year, the inclusion of The Latinx House was a wise move to ensure diversity.

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Películas Latinoamericanas
representacion
Sundance Film Festival

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Sundance Film Festival 2021, an edition that combines the live and virtual experience of cinema.
Sundance 2021 begins today with a more affordable, but "downgraded" production
There are numerous U.S. independent films that address the Latino immigrant reality. PHOTOGRAPHY: Movie Posters
Five Latino films to enjoy at Sundance 2021
Photo: Spinoff
When Rita Met 'Anita' (and the romance lasts to this day)
Many may be particularly struck by Carrillo's background and the dimension they give to the complexities of his job promotion. PHOTOGRAPHY: Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer
'Night Stalker': Police odd couples, territory and satanic oaths
AL DIA News
AL DIA News