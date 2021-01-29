The Latinx House is back for Sundance 2021

The Latinx House is a gathering space that aims to build an inclusive community of filmmakers, artists, activists and organizers who can inspire change in the film industry by addressing issues of racial segregation and discrimination.

The project is an initiative of the activist group Justice for Migrant Women, and is led by three women: activist Monica Ramirez, producer Olga Segura and writer Alexandra Martinez Kondracke. Its main goal is to create a strong community and generate opportunities to ensure representation of Latina voices inside and outside of Hollywood.

Segura highlighted the need to "give space to our community in culturally significant venues, providing a platform for people and issues that might not otherwise experience the festival," she said in an interview.

Following the project's participation in last year's Sundance Film Festival, The Latinx House returns in 2021 with an online format, bringing a series of panels and cultural activities highlighting the work of the Latinx talent to the table.

This year's main event will pay tribute to Puerto Rican actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno, with a career spanning more than 70 years of memorable performances in musicals and television series.

It also includes a conversation with the actress regarding her documentary, Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It, which will premiere at the Sundance U.S. Documentary Competition, and be presented by Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Wilmer Valderrama returns to the festival to moderate a panel of Latino actors with Alessandra Mesa (Superior), Ani Mesa (Superior), Clifton Collins Jr. (Jockey) and Tenoch Huerta (Son of Monarchs). The collective will also host a virtual party to highlight the Latino-themed films to be screened at the festival.

While the festival has few Latin American films scheduled for this year, the inclusion of The Latinx House was a wise move to ensure diversity.