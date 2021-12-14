Latinos shine in the 2022 Golden Globes nominations

The 2022 Golden Globes kick off next year's awards show and Snoop Dogg, along with Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen Hoehne, had the honor of announcing some of the names on the list of nominees for the 79th edition.

This year's edition is especially loaded with Latino talent, perhaps as a reflection of the diversifying film and television industries.

Among the Latino productions being considered for the Golden Globes are tick tick tick.... Boom!, the first feature film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which has been nominated for 'Best Comedy or Musical.' The new version of West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg has a large Latino cast, and is also competing in the same category.

Disney's Encanto, the animated film set in Colombia, was one of five nominated for 'Best Animated Feature,' and composer Germaine Franco was nominated for the film's soundtrack. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Colombian composer Sebastián Yatra also received a nomination for 'Best Original Song.'

Spanish actor Javier Bardem has been nominated for 'Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama' for his leading role in Being the Ricardos. Rachel Zegler is competing for 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama' for West Side Story, while Puerto Rican-born actress Michaela Jaé Rodríguez was nominated for 'Best Actress in a Television Series Drama' for her role in the hit show Pose.

After years of bringing the conversation about diversity and representation of different communities to the table in the entertainment industry and studies highlighting racial and gender inequalities in Hollywood, things may be starting to change. The Golden Globe Awards will be held on Jan. 9, 2022.