Latino winners at the Golden Globes

The 79th edition of the Golden Globes, awards that celebrate film and television worldwide by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was held on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Among the nominees were several productions with Latino talent, three of which emerged as winners in the categories of Best Animated Feature, Best Actress in a Drama and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

MJ Rodriguez won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her performance as Blanca in Pose.

MJ already made history by becoming the first transgender woman to receive an Emmy nomination in a lead acting category, but the most recent win made her the first transgender woman to take home a Golden Globe.