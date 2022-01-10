Latino winners at the Golden Globes

The 79th edition of the Golden Globes, awards that celebrate film and television worldwide by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was held on Sunday, Jan. 9.
Among the nominees were several productions with Latino talent, three of which emerged as winners in the categories of Best Animated Feature, Best Actress in a Drama and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.
MJ Rodriguez won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her performance as Blanca in Pose.
MJ already made history by becoming the first transgender woman to receive an Emmy nomination in a lead acting category, but the most recent win made her the first transgender woman to take home a Golden Globe.
Rachel Zegler won Best Actress in a Motion Picture and Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for their roles in Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic 1957 Broadway play, West Side Story.
The actress with Colombian roots wrote on Twitter that she won the award exactly three years after she was cast as Maria, on Jan. 9, 2019.
"Life is very strange," she wrote.
DeBose won Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Anita in the same Spielberg film.
West Side Story swept the award for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, with a large cast of Latino performers reclaiming the original role of the characters in the 1961 version.
The title for Best Animated Feature went to Disney's Encanto, which was inspired by Colombian culture and was recently released in theaters worldwide.
The Golden Globes in TV
This year's Golden Globes awards ceremony was not televised due to criticism of the organization in charge of voting for the nominees and winners, which was criticized for not having any Black members at its table. In addition, they were also accused of "institutionalizing a 'culture of corruption.'"
