The Latino behind the Christmas classic 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

The classic Christmas short film was directed by Mexican Bill Melendez. 

by Erika Ardila
 12/17/2021 - 22:38
in
December 17, 2021
 
A Charlie Brown Christmas' is the first animated television special based on the cartoon 'Peanuts' by Charles M. Schulz. This 30-minute short film was written by Schulz and directed by Bill Melendez to be released on the CBS network on December 9, 1965.
 
Director Bill Melendez directed this special at a time when few Hispanics were working in the entertainment business, and quietly worked on what is now one of the most beloved audiovisual products of the holiday season. 
 
Melendez was born in Hermosillo, Mexico, and raised in Arizona and California. 
 
The Mexican-American Melendez had previously worked for Disney, where he helped animate such films as 'Bambi', 'Dumbo' and 'Pinocchio'. 
 
In 1964 he founded his own production company, Bill Melendez Productions, which brought 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to the public. 
 
Schulz, writer of the story, insisted that Melendez be the person in charge of directing the project for which he had only six months and a small budget. 
 
Meléndez used children's voices and the piano of jazz musician Vince Guaraldi for the soundtrack. He himself was given the task of dubbing the voice of Snoopy, a character who normally does not speak in the specials.
 
On December 9, 1965, more than 15 million households tuned in to watch this Christmas special for the first time, more than nearly half of all television sets at the time, according to Smithsonian magazine.
 
This year, 'Charlie Brown's Christmas' will air in the U.S. on Dec. 19 on most PBS stations, and around the world via Apple TV+.
 
