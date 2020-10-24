The Latina set for takeoff on Netflix’s new series ‘Dash & Lily’

Brazilian actress, writer and director, Keana Marie, best known for her roles in Posthumous and Huge in France, is ready to take over Netflix as she stars in the upcoming series Dash & Lily that is set to premier on Nov. 10.

Marie was born in Nice, France to a Brazilian mother and French father and they always knew their daughter would end up in the limelight.

Her passion for the arts began when she ventured into the dance and modeling world, and then, at the tender age of eight, Keana and her family moved to Miami, Florida where she started taking acting classes and starring in commercials.

Marie realized at a young age that her passions went beyond simply being in front of the camera and she also wanted to pursue filmmaking. She then attended Academy of Arts and Minds for high school to focus on theatre, film and photography.

After graduating, Marie moved to Los Angeles, continuing to chase her dreams of acting and filmmaking and enrolled in film school to study cinematography. In 2019, and her love of storytelling grew even more. That year, she finally put her thoughts on paper and created As The Time Comes In, a silent film about the experience of moving from a toxic relationship to a healthy one.

In the upcoming Netflix series, which is based off the young adult book Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares, Marie plays “Sofia,” the beautiful and cultured ex-girlfriend of Dash and someone Dash can’t seem to move on from.

Netflix describes the plot as “a whirlwind holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City.”

In her free time, Marie enjoys dancing, surfing, hiking and yoga and she is fluent in four languages including English, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

Marie told Hollywood 411 that her best advice for other aspiring artists is to be easy on themselves.

“I know as artists, we can be our hardest critics and doubts flood in, but just stick to it! Careers don’t happen overnight,” she said “Don’t compare yourself to others and follow your own path. It’s not easy, but just enjoy the journey!”