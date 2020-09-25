“Latin Music Queens” is a deep dive into lives of three Latina singers from three generations

Three of the biggest Latina music stars have just combined forces for a new digital series. Thalía, Farina and Sofía Reyes star in Latin Music Queens, a six-part docu-series that premiered on Facebook Watch on Sept. 24.

Latin Music Queens details the personal and professional lives of the three performers, offering viewers an exclusive peek into what it’s like to be international music sensations.

Thalía is expecting the show to have a wide-ranging audience, as the stars come from three different generations. She is 49, Farina is 34 and Reyes is 24.

Thalía is one of Mexico’s most famous telenovela and music superstars, with a string of hits including “Piel Morena” and “Mujer Latina.” She’s sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and launched her own Macy’s fashion line in 2015.

Farina made her debut in the industry in 2005, when she auditioned for the Colombian version of the singing competition, The X Factor. The following year, she dropped her first album and signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2017.

Mexican-born Sofía Reyes moved to California at 16 years old to pursue a singing career. She’s been nominated for many awards like the Latin Grammys, MTV Europe Music Awards and reigns among the most-streamed Mexican singers on Spotify.

Thalía was a role model for Reyes when she was growing up, Latin Music Queens is a very surreal experience for her.

“I remember telling my parents, ‘I want to be a singer because she’s a singer.’ All of a sudden we’re in a reality show together. Like, what is life?” she told Remezcla.

In the first episode, the three stars meet up in New York City, but it mainly features them in their homes because of the pandemic —Thalía in New York, Farina in Colombia and Reyes in Los Angeles.

Thalía is also serving as an executive producer for the series alongside her husband Tommy Mottola.

“I don’t know if it’s a reality show or a documentary, but it is the process of three powerful, talented women making songs,” she told USA TODAY.

A new episode will premiere every Thursday and viewers get to see the trio collaborating on a new song.

Too often, women in the music industry are pitted against each other, as if there can only be one queen. In Latin Music Queens, Thalía, Farina and Sofía want to prove that there is plenty of space for all women in music to shine.