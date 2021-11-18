Advertisement

Latin Grammy 2021: The best of the latin music night

Rubén Blades was the star of the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammys

The 2021 Latin Grammy ceremony took place in Las Vegas. Photo: @LatinGRAMMYs

An evening of many emotions and incredible presentations at the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards from Las Vegas.

by Manuel Herrera
 11/18/2021 - 22:33
in
By Al Día Team
November 18, 2021

Yesterday the award for a lifetime was awarded to the salsa legend, Rubén Blades, and other special awards to the Argentine Fito Páez and the Spanish Joaquín Sabina.

The artists are arriving on the red carpet of the event to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This was the minute by minute of the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards

11:10 The event closes with an amazing show featuring Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny was in charge of closing the night with the interpretation of his song ‘Maldita pobreza.’

11:00 p.m. - Best album of the year

Album of the year goes to Salswing! By Ruben Blades with Roberto Delgado and Orchestra.

10:50 p.m. - Best song of the year

The song ‘Patria y Vida’, performed by Yotuel, Gente de Zona and Descemer Bueno, was chosen as Best Song of the Year.

The award was dedicated to "all Latina mothers who believe in their children's dreams" and to "a free Cuba," Yotuel said.

10:40 p.m. - A duo that nobody expected

Maná sings with Alejandro Fernandez his hit ‘Mariposa Traicionera’.

10:38 p.m. - The best recording of the night

The award for Best Recording of the Year goes to Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso with their album ‘Tal vez.’

10:28 p.m. - Singing for Cuba

Yotuel and Gente de Zona sing ‘Patria y Vida’. They pay tribute to the current situation in Cuba.

10:13 p.m. - New Colombian artist

The Latin Grammy for Best New Artist went to Colombian Juliana Velazquez.

Juliana is an actress, singer and digital influencer.

10:08 p.m. - Urban Women

The best reggaeton performance is for Karol G with her song 'Bichota'.

The artist could not be present at the delivery.

10:00 p.m. - Bachata at the Latin Grammy

Juan Luis Guerra begins his musical presentation.

9:34 p.m. - The person of the year

The Person of the Year award, one of the biggest of the night, goes to Ruben Blades, who with his poetry has transformed the world of music.

This recognition is given to Blades by Residente.

 

9:25 p.m. - Colombia in the house

The Colombian singer Juanes begins his presentation with the group Café Tacuba interpreting the song "No tengo dinero."

Juanes already won a Latin Grammy for Best Pop Rock Album tonight.

 

9:20 p.m. - Bad Bunny wins best album

Bad Bunny wins Best Urban Music Album with ‘El último tour del mundo’.

In theory, this is the artist's last album for a while, as he seeks to dedicate himself to acting.

 

9:12 p.m. - The women

Mon Laferte begins her musical presentation and sings "La mujer" with Gloria Trevi.

9:10 p.m. - Camilo keeps winning

Maria Becerra and Tito Paez announced the winner for Best Pop Vocal Album. The award went to the Colombian artist Camilo for his album ‘Mis manos’.

This is your fourth Latin Grammy tonight.

 

9:02 p.m. - Reggaeton takes the Latin Grammy

Ozuna begins his presentation with 'Del Mar'.
The Puerto Rican is nominated for Best Urban Music Album and Best Reggaeton Performance

 

8:55 p.m. - C Taganga takes the stage

The Spanish C Taganga takes the stage to sing his hit ‘Ingobernable’ accompanied by Antonio Carmona and La Húngara.

He is another of the most nominated artists tonight.

 

8:45 p.m. - Presenter and Singer

Carlos Rivera accompanies the ceremony not only as a presenter but also as a singer, interpreting "Esta tarde lo vi llover."

The presentation paid tribute to Armando Manzanero, who passed away in December 2020.

8:33 p.m. - Follow the music

The Latin Grammys come alive with the musical presentation of Myke Towers, DJ Nelson and Jhay Wheeler.

A double award: The award for Best Norteño Music Album is a TIE for ‘Al estilo rancherón’ by Los Dos Carnales and ‘Volando alto’ by Palomo.

 

8:20 p.m. - The show of the most nominated of the Latin Grammy

Evaluna and Ricardo Montaner announce the presentation of Camilo, who opens his show with the winning song for Best Pop Song ‘Vida de rico’.

 

8:10 p.m. - First winner of the night

Bella Thorne and Silvestre Dangond present the first prize of the night for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.
The winner is Juan Luis Guerra with his Album ‘Privé’.

 

8 p.m. - The show begins
The ceremony opened with the musical presentation of the Brazilian singer Anitta, Carlinhos Brown, Gloria Estefan, Pedró Capo and Farina.

 

7 p.m. - The red carpet opens
The artists begin to arrive to parade on the red carpet of the Latin Grammy.
Mon Laferte took the opportunity to show her pregnancy during her appearance.

 

