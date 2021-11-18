Latin Grammy 2021: The best of the latin music night

Yesterday the award for a lifetime was awarded to the salsa legend, Rubén Blades, and other special awards to the Argentine Fito Páez and the Spanish Joaquín Sabina.

The artists are arriving on the red carpet of the event to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This was the minute by minute of the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards

11:10 The event closes with an amazing show featuring Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny was in charge of closing the night with the interpretation of his song ‘Maldita pobreza.’

Bad Bunny presentando "Maldita Pobreza" en los #LatinGRAMMY.pic.twitter.com/oBrvQkKok5 — Bad Bunny Info (@badbunnyinfope) November 19, 2021

11:00 p.m. - Best album of the year

Album of the year goes to Salswing! By Ruben Blades with Roberto Delgado and Orchestra.

¡Felicidades! @rubenblades Roberto Delgado & Orquesta Álbum del Año #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/e7Hp4e4nPI — The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2021

10:50 p.m. - Best song of the year

The song ‘Patria y Vida’, performed by Yotuel, Gente de Zona and Descemer Bueno, was chosen as Best Song of the Year.

The award was dedicated to "all Latina mothers who believe in their children's dreams" and to "a free Cuba," Yotuel said.

10:40 p.m. - A duo that nobody expected

Maná sings with Alejandro Fernandez his hit ‘Mariposa Traicionera’.

¡No lo podemos creer! Alejandro Fernández y Maná se unieron en estos #LatinGRAMMY

Mariposa traicionera... pic.twitter.com/AScLXLRhko — Reforma Gente! (@reformagente) November 19, 2021

10:38 p.m. - The best recording of the night

The award for Best Recording of the Year goes to Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso with their album ‘Tal vez.’

10:28 p.m. - Singing for Cuba

Yotuel and Gente de Zona sing ‘Patria y Vida’. They pay tribute to the current situation in Cuba.

10:13 p.m. - New Colombian artist

The Latin Grammy for Best New Artist went to Colombian Juliana Velazquez.

Juliana is an actress, singer and digital influencer.

10:08 p.m. - Urban Women

The best reggaeton performance is for Karol G with her song 'Bichota'.

The artist could not be present at the delivery.

10:00 p.m. - Bachata at the Latin Grammy

Juan Luis Guerra begins his musical presentation.

Que la nueva música de Juan Luis Guerra no suene en la radio hoy porque hay que sonar 300 Pepas no tiene perdón divino. #LatinGRAMMY Menos mal esta el streaming. pic.twitter.com/KeyvbR2KxV — Alberto Marchena Jr. (@marchenajr) November 19, 2021

9:34 p.m. - The person of the year