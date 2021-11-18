Latin Grammy 2021: The best of the latin music night
An evening of many emotions and incredible presentations at the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards from Las Vegas.
Yesterday the award for a lifetime was awarded to the salsa legend, Rubén Blades, and other special awards to the Argentine Fito Páez and the Spanish Joaquín Sabina.
The artists are arriving on the red carpet of the event to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
This was the minute by minute of the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards
11:10 The event closes with an amazing show featuring Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny was in charge of closing the night with the interpretation of his song ‘Maldita pobreza.’
Bad Bunny presentando "Maldita Pobreza" en los #LatinGRAMMY.pic.twitter.com/oBrvQkKok5
— Bad Bunny Info (@badbunnyinfope) November 19, 2021
11:00 p.m. - Best album of the year
Album of the year goes to Salswing! By Ruben Blades with Roberto Delgado and Orchestra.
¡Felicidades! @rubenblades Roberto Delgado & Orquesta Álbum del Año #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/e7Hp4e4nPI
— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2021
10:50 p.m. - Best song of the year
The song ‘Patria y Vida’, performed by Yotuel, Gente de Zona and Descemer Bueno, was chosen as Best Song of the Year.
The award was dedicated to "all Latina mothers who believe in their children's dreams" and to "a free Cuba," Yotuel said.
10:40 p.m. - A duo that nobody expected
Maná sings with Alejandro Fernandez his hit ‘Mariposa Traicionera’.
¡No lo podemos creer! Alejandro Fernández y Maná se unieron en estos #LatinGRAMMY
Mariposa traicionera... pic.twitter.com/AScLXLRhko
— Reforma Gente! (@reformagente) November 19, 2021
10:38 p.m. - The best recording of the night
The award for Best Recording of the Year goes to Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso with their album ‘Tal vez.’
El premio a Grabación del año es para "Talvez” de #CaetanoVeloso y #TomVeloso ¡Viva la música! #LatinGrammyTNT#LatinGrammy pic.twitter.com/woqsF8XqTt
— TNT™ América Latina (@TNTLA) November 19, 2021
10:28 p.m. - Singing for Cuba
Yotuel and Gente de Zona sing ‘Patria y Vida’. They pay tribute to the current situation in Cuba.
10:13 p.m. - New Colombian artist
The Latin Grammy for Best New Artist went to Colombian Juliana Velazquez.
Juliana is an actress, singer and digital influencer.
10:08 p.m. - Urban Women
The best reggaeton performance is for Karol G with her song 'Bichota'.
The artist could not be present at the delivery.
10:00 p.m. - Bachata at the Latin Grammy
Juan Luis Guerra begins his musical presentation.
Que la nueva música de Juan Luis Guerra no suene en la radio hoy porque hay que sonar 300 Pepas no tiene perdón divino. #LatinGRAMMY Menos mal esta el streaming. pic.twitter.com/KeyvbR2KxV
— Alberto Marchena Jr. (@marchenajr) November 19, 2021
9:34 p.m. - The person of the year
The Person of the Year award, one of the biggest of the night, goes to Ruben Blades, who with his poetry has transformed the world of music.
This recognition is given to Blades by Residente.
No estamos llorando, se nos metieron las palabras de #Residente a #RubénBlades en el ojo #LatinGrammyTNT #LatinGrammy
— TNT™ América Latina (@TNTLA) November 19, 2021
9:25 p.m. - Colombia in the house
The Colombian singer Juanes begins his presentation with the group Café Tacuba interpreting the song "No tengo dinero."
Juanes already won a Latin Grammy for Best Pop Rock Album tonight.
9:20 p.m. - Bad Bunny wins best album
Bad Bunny wins Best Urban Music Album with ‘El último tour del mundo’.
In theory, this is the artist's last album for a while, as he seeks to dedicate himself to acting.
¡Felicidades! @Sanbenito Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/z5sfxuZjYf
— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2021
9:12 p.m. - The women
Mon Laferte begins her musical presentation and sings "La mujer" with Gloria Trevi.
9:10 p.m. - Camilo keeps winning
Maria Becerra and Tito Paez announced the winner for Best Pop Vocal Album. The award went to the Colombian artist Camilo for his album ‘Mis manos’.
This is your fourth Latin Grammy tonight.
¡@CamiloMusica suma otro @LatinGRAMMYs en esta noche! "Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal" por #MisManos #LatinGrammy pic.twitter.com/vg0kbLBfD6
— sonymusiclatin (@SonyMusicLatin) November 19, 2021
Ozuna begins his presentation with 'Del Mar'.
The Puerto Rican is nominated for Best Urban Music Album and Best Reggaeton Performance
8:55 p.m. - C Taganga takes the stage
The Spanish C Taganga takes the stage to sing his hit ‘Ingobernable’ accompanied by Antonio Carmona and La Húngara.
He is another of the most nominated artists tonight.
Llegó, vio y venció.
Con todos ustedes, @c_tangana.
Sobran las palabras.#LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/4VA1cgUv5j
— Movistar+ (@MovistarPlus) November 19, 2021
8:45 p.m. - Presenter and Singer
Carlos Rivera accompanies the ceremony not only as a presenter but also as a singer, interpreting "Esta tarde lo vi llover."
The presentation paid tribute to Armando Manzanero, who passed away in December 2020.
8:33 p.m. - Follow the music
The Latin Grammys come alive with the musical presentation of Myke Towers, DJ Nelson and Jhay Wheeler.
A double award: The award for Best Norteño Music Album is a TIE for ‘Al estilo rancherón’ by Los Dos Carnales and ‘Volando alto’ by Palomo.
¡Ájaaale jalea! El premio a Mejor Álbum de Música Ranchera es un empate Al estilo rancherón de Los Dos Carnales y Volando alto de Palomo. ¡Me quito el sombrero, faltaba más! #LatinGRAMMY. https://t.co/VWOTkyGlIH pic.twitter.com/OMakwyIT3i
— Reforma Gente! (@reformagente) November 19, 2021
8:20 p.m. - The show of the most nominated of the Latin Grammy
Evaluna and Ricardo Montaner announce the presentation of Camilo, who opens his show with the winning song for Best Pop Song ‘Vida de rico’.
8:10 p.m. - First winner of the night
Bella Thorne and Silvestre Dangond present the first prize of the night for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.
The winner is Juan Luis Guerra with his Album ‘Privé’.
¡Felicidades! @juanluisguerra 440 Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/mSPtVhLVce
— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2021
The ceremony opened with the musical presentation of the Brazilian singer Anitta, Carlinhos Brown, Gloria Estefan, Pedró Capo and Farina.
Anitta, Carlinhos Brown e Gloria Estefan cantando "Magalenha" de Sérgio Mendes no #LatinGRAMMY 2021 pic.twitter.com/zTbpUJhZAM
— Anitta Mais (@AnittaMais) November 19, 2021
The artists begin to arrive to parade on the red carpet of the Latin Grammy.
Mon Laferte took the opportunity to show her pregnancy during her appearance.
