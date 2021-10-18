Kali Uchis to feature on soundtrack of upcoming miniseries, ‘Maya and the Three,’ from Jorge R. Gutiérrez

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis has released a new single for Jorge R. Gutiérrez’ upcoming Netflix miniseries, Maya and the Three.

“If It Is To Be” is an energized single with a keen sense of adventure. The new song was created specifically for the series’ soundtrack.

Maya and the Three is a fantasy series concerning magic, with influences from Aztec, Maya and Inca mythology and modern Caribbean cultures.

Set in a fictional and fantastical setting, the miniseries will be told in nine episodes.

The new single was written, bilingually, by Paul Williams and Gustavo Santaolalla. Visuals from the series are teased in the song’s video:

Uchis’ vocals shine on the new song, carrying the tone of Maya and the Three, compacted into one single.

“If It Is To Be” showcases lyrics of womanhood and warriorhood, with a heavy emphasis on themes of fate and the mythology that will be central to the story.

Maya and the Three will be a Netflix exclusive release from director Jorge R. Gutiérrez.

Gutiérrez directed 2014’s The Book of Life and created the late 2000s Nickelodeon series, El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera.

The miniseries will tell the story of Maya — played by Zoe Saldana — who is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday within the “four kingdoms”: a place where magic ensures the character’s world turns.

The protagonist's comfort ends when the Gods of the Underworld arrive to inform her she must forfeit her life to the God of War in order to hide a family secret.

Maya then must embark on a journey to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humankind.

Each episode of the new miniseries will be available on Netflix starting Oct. 22, offering a storytelling experience suitable for most audiences.