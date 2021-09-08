José Díaz-Balart to get daytime news show on MSNBC

Journalist José Díaz-Balart will soon be getting his own daytime news show each weekday on MSNBC.

The show will be titled, José Díaz-Balart Reports and is set to debut on Monday morning, Sept. 27.

“I’m privileged to anchor MSNBC’s 10 a.m. hour to report on the issues that matter to all communities across America,” Díaz-Balart said in a statement.

Díaz-Balart had previously been anchor of Telemundo’s nightly newscast Noticias Telemundo since 2009, and will step down from that role at the end of the month. He will, however, continue to anchor monthly specials and breaking news events.

“It has been my honor to serve as the anchor of Noticias Telemundo where we rigorously cover the most important news for the Latino community,” he added.

Díaz-Balart has also anchored NBC Nightly News Saturday on NBC News since 2016, a role he will continue.

When his new show premieres, Díaz-Balart will add to his distinction of being the only anchor to host national news programs in both English and Spanish, as well as both cable and broadcast television.

“I look forward to this unique role where I can reach different audiences in English and Spanish across the NBCUniversal News Group and Telemundo,” said Díaz-Balart.

This marks a return of sorts for Díaz-Balart to MSNBC, as he previously served as an anchor for the network’s programming from 2014 to 2016.

“José is one of the most trusted names in news, and I’ve been a longtime admirer of his work,” said MSNBC President Rashida Jones in a statement.

“His expertise in politics, passion for his craft, and commitment to getting the story right come through every time he’s on air. I’m excited for him to bring that back to the network on a daily basis,” she added.

The network noted that the addition of Díaz-Balart is part of NBCUniversal News Group’s efforts to bring more diverse voices.

In July 2020, NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde set a goal of 50% of the workforce to people of color and 50% women. Currently, NBC News and MSNBC has nine Latino anchors across its broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

In 1996, Díaz-Balart made history by becoming the first Cuban-American to host a network news broadcast, when he anchored This Morning on CBS.

Throughout his career, he has won four Emmy Awards, a George Foster Peabody Award and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.

He began his journalism career in 1983, after attending New College of Florida in Sarasota.