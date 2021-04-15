John Cena, Cardi B and Ozuna will be in 'Fast & Furious 9'

The successful Fast & Furious saga premiered its ninth movie on Wednesday, March 14 with a three minute trailer showing the return of many familiar faces. Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang return in the installment, and are joined by some musical artists of the moment like Cardi B, Ozuna and Anna Sawai.

Although their roles are a little more discreet than the best-known characters of the film, the first trailer for F9 confirmed Latinos Ozuna and Cardi B will be part of the film. Joining the cast in a more leading role is former wrestler John Cena, who will play the role of Jakob Toretto, an assassin who is also the brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and who will be allied with Theron's character, the villain Cipher.

A tenth installment divided into two parts is still expected to arrive. The protagonist of the saga, Vin Diesel confirmed that he will continue to travel to new places on the planet. It is rumored that London, Tokyo and Central America would be the places chosen for the next chases and races of the new mission. So far, the new Fast & Furious movie, simply called F9, is confirmed to be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.