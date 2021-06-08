Advertisement

JLO signs content agreement with Netflix

Jennifer Lopez, file image. EFE.

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: EFE.

JLO signs content agreement with Netflix

The streaming giant confirmed that it has signed an agreement with Lopez and her company, Nuyorican Productions, to create audiovisual content.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 06/08/2021 - 09:23
in
Jennifer Lopez, file image. EFE.
Jennifer Lopez, file image. EFE.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
June 08, 2021

A recent collaboration agreement signed by Netflix and Jennifer Lopez's production company, Nuyorican Productions, includes the creation of fiction and documentary films, produced by or starring Lopez and directed by female talent, Netflix confirmed on Monday, June 7.

While details of the collaboration were not specified, Netflix confirmed that the deal will run for "several years."

"In every aspect of her career Jennifer Lopez has been a force in the entertainment world," said Scott Stuber, head of international films at Netflix.

The Puerto Rican actress said in a statement: "I am thrilled to announce my partnership with Netflix. I believe there is no better home than this content creation company, which looks to the future and seeks to challenge conventions."

The Bronx actress and singer is currently working on two feature films she will star in — the action thriller, The Mother, directed by Niki Caro and scheduled for release late next year, and the The Cipher, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Isabella Maldonado.

Beyond the new agreement with Netflix, the Latin singer has two other projects pending. The romantic comedy Marry Me, a project that will premiere with Maluma on Feb. 11, 2022, and a film to celebrate Valentine's Day after its pandemic postponement. In addition to starring in the movie, the artists also conjured the soundtrack. 

Shotgun Wedding is the other romantic comedy that J-Lo will star in next year. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
jlo
Netflix
streaming

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

INTI, Instagram photo by @daniel.paramio
Inti's emotional tribute to 'La Veneno' on Drag Race España
"Noche de fuego": Tatiana Huezo's film nominated at Cannes 2021. Film frame.
'Noche de Fuego' goes for Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival
"That what we did has a value as a Latino film that speaks of an immigration experience transcends much more than we thought." PHOTOGRAPHY: The Last Rafter
'The Last Rafter' comes to HBO
Peruvian-American actress Isabela Merced. Photo courtesy of Sam Drasin.
Actress Isabela Merced talks the importance of keeping one's roots
AL DIA News
AL DIA News