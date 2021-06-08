JLO signs content agreement with Netflix

A recent collaboration agreement signed by Netflix and Jennifer Lopez's production company, Nuyorican Productions, includes the creation of fiction and documentary films, produced by or starring Lopez and directed by female talent, Netflix confirmed on Monday, June 7.

While details of the collaboration were not specified, Netflix confirmed that the deal will run for "several years."

"In every aspect of her career Jennifer Lopez has been a force in the entertainment world," said Scott Stuber, head of international films at Netflix.

The Puerto Rican actress said in a statement: "I am thrilled to announce my partnership with Netflix. I believe there is no better home than this content creation company, which looks to the future and seeks to challenge conventions."

The Bronx actress and singer is currently working on two feature films she will star in — the action thriller, The Mother, directed by Niki Caro and scheduled for release late next year, and the The Cipher, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Isabella Maldonado.

Beyond the new agreement with Netflix, the Latin singer has two other projects pending. The romantic comedy Marry Me, a project that will premiere with Maluma on Feb. 11, 2022, and a film to celebrate Valentine's Day after its pandemic postponement. In addition to starring in the movie, the artists also conjured the soundtrack.

Shotgun Wedding is the other romantic comedy that J-Lo will star in next year.