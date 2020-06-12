J.K Rowling’s Transphobic Comments & How Harry Potter Fans Responded

On June 6, Harry Potter author, J.K Rowling, took to Twitter to voice her opinion on transgender issues as a way to stand up for women’s rights to have “single-sex spaces.” She defended herself by saying that she knows and loves trans people, but she fears that erasing the concept of sex “removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”

On the same day, she also tweeted more transphobic comments above an article that was calling for a more equal post-Covid world for people who menstruate.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she wrote.

For many, the term “people who menstruate” is new and may be confusing, but it is simply a way to include trans men and non-binary people in conversations about reproductive healthcare.

Not only did her comments erase the existence of trans people, but reinforced the false idea that women are defined by their periods.

Rowling’s belief system comes from a movement known as “gender-critical feminism,” which is very prevalent in the U.K. This type of feminism seeks to erase the ability of trans people to define their gender for themselves and sees chromosomes, genitalia and assigned sex at birth as the only ways to determine someone’s gender.

Gender-critical feminists, often called TERF’s (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists), are highly concerned with the existence of trans women in women-only spaces, as they believe them to be men that pose a threat to women’s safety.

There’s no evidence to support this ideology, and trans women are actually more likely to be assaulted in those spaces rather than be the perpetrator of violence.

Harry Potter fans on Twitter were very disappointed with Rowling’s comments, wondering why she chose to bring up these topics now instead of using her large platform to instead speak about systemic racism in America.

“It is... something that J.K. Rowling made this spectacle of transphobic bigotry under the guise of feminism, when we're fighting for black lives to matter. She isn't reachable, which is what it is, but the way she keeps repeating herself without reading the room....my goodness.” tweeted Feminist author Roxanne Gay.

One commenter on Twitter said “JK Rowling saying she's not transphobic because she knows trans people makes her sound just like when a white person tells me they're not racist cause their neighbor's cousin's classmate's friend is Mexican or black or any other race that isn't white.”

Another commenter said “Gotta love how J.K. Rowling can write a whole series where there are wizards and monsters and people play a ridiculous made-up sport while flying on brooms, but trans people existing is just too much for her.”

Actors speak out

Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson both spoke up in favor of trans rights as a response to Rowling’s comments.

Watson posted on Twitter, affirming the identities of trans people, and explained that she donates to Mermaids Gender and Mama Cash, encouraging her followers to do the same.

Radcliffe wrote an essay for Trevor Project denouncing her comments and insisting that society needs to do more to support trans and non-binary people and not cause further harm.

Bonnie Wright, the actress who played Ginny Weasley, also tweeted in support of trans people, writing “If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question. Trans women are Women. I see and love you.”

Katie Leung, the actress who played Cho Chang, tweeted “So you want my thoughts on ‘Cho Chang?’ Here goes..” and instead of talking about her thoughts, made a thread of links for her followers can sign petitions and donate to support Black trans people, and used the hashtag #AsiansForBlackLives.

J.K Rowling not only missed an opportunity to use her influence to support the Black Lives Matter movement, but she also harmed a marginalized community and lost respect from countless fans of the Harry Potter series.

Trans women are women, trans men are men, non-binary people are valid, and without them, we wouldn’t have the LGBT rights we have today.