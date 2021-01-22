It's time for more racially diverse LGBTQ characters on TV

According to GLAAD's annual "Where We Are On TV" report, the number of LGBTQ characters of color outnumbered white LGTBQ characters.

Racial diversity of LGBTQ characters increased in broadcast and cable, but decreased on original streaming shows. This would be the second year in a row that LGBTQ characters of color outnumbered white LGBTQ characters on broadcast television, 52% to 48%.

The report also found that 47% of all characters in scripted television series are people of color, up 3% from the previous report and a record high.

Where does this report look?

GlAAD's first challenge has been to guarantee representation of the LGBTQ community in broadcast and cable television programs. The initial goal is to reach a 10% presence in the total number of television series broadcast.

The latest report indicates that this year, the representation has reached 10.2%. As a new goal, GLAAD has proposed to double this figure and reach 20% representation by 2025.

The organization is also challenging streaming platforms, which have not yet reached the same representation as television.

How does this reflect on the tv shows?

Of the 879 characters scheduled to appear in primetime, scripted TV shows this season, 90 (10.2%) belong to the LGBTQ community.

Although the numbers are encouraging, there are other aspects to take into consideration, such as the real representation, free of negative stereotypes, of both the LGBTQ community and people of color.

In addressing this, researcher and author of the report, Megan Townsend said at a virtual event held to present the data collected in the report: "It should be a priority to introduce nuanced and diverse LGBTQ characters in 2021 and beyond, ensuring that this year's declines do not turn into reverse progress as the industry continues to evolve and adjust to the challenges of this unique era."

Hopefully GLAAD's effort and annual report will be matched by the effort made by TV networks and streaming platforms to work towards real representation. What are your favorite series with LGBTQ characters of color?