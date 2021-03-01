Isabel Allende's 'vices and virtues' to become an HBO series

Just a few months after Amazon Prime premiered the adaptation of Inez of My Soul, the novel about the first Spaniard to arrive in Chile, HBO announced that the long-awaited three-part miniseries about the life of writer Isabel Allende would premiere in the United States on March 12.

The biopic, which Mega produced after arduous research, is titled Isabel and stars actress Daniela Ramirez, who brings Allende to life without sparing any detail of her life journey, from her exile to her beginnings in literature and journalism and the death of her daughter Paula.

Under Chilean filmmaker Rodrigo Bazaes (Los 80), Ramírez is joined by Néstor Cantillana, who plays Miguel Frías, the writer's first husband and father of her two children.

With vices and virtues

"Watching the series that Mega made about my life was a very rare and fascinating experience. In my opinion, it was an entertaining series. With the result, I feel good, but very exposed, because all my sins and all my vices, and also some of my virtues, are there on the big screen," said the author of The House of The Spirits.

While the author was not involved in the production, she did have her approval for the story to be true to life - "I didn't want them to feel invaded or offended," Allende told Entertainment Weekly about how her inner circle might react.

The Chilean also noted that those scenes that moved her the most were the ones that showed her days in the hospital with her daughter Paula. "I watched it with my son, and we had to stop. The miniseries starts with that story, and we agreed that it was hard to watch. My son was crying like a baby, but we finally continued," she said.

In 1994, Isabel Allende published Paula, her seventh novel and a letter from a desperate mother initially and resigned at the end addressed to her daughter Paula, who died in 1991. A moving and painful story is part of the vast legacy of works in which Isabel Allende shares her past and intimacy with her readers.