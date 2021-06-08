Inti's emotional tribute to 'La Veneno' on Drag Race España

The second episode of the first season of the reality Drag Race Spain paid tribute to Cristina Ortiz 'La Veneno,' on the catwalk, taking advantage of the visit of Paca 'La Piraña' as guest judge of the night. After the queens gave their all on the catwalk, and before the results were announced, Inti, the youngest contestant broke down along with her companions. Inti opened up in front of the other queens and told what was happening to her.

"I'm having a hard time accepting my image and my body. Sometimes, I don't see myself in the mirror and it's very weird. It's a constant dysphoria. It gives me a lot of dysphoria to have these two breasts and to be in this situation," Inti explained while her companions tried to console her.

The young Bolivian woman was moved to tears as she recognized how important and difficult this challenge had been for her, since Ortiz had always been a reference for her.

"I am feeling a cocktail of emotions that I did not expect to feel at all. Having the body I have now is giving me a lot of dysphoria as a trans person," she said.

Inti recognizes and presents herself as a non-binary trans person, and has had no qualms in explaining her emotions, becoming an example of visibility for the community.

Finally, the queen wanted to issue a message from her experience and emotions as a non-binary trans person.

"Someone who feels like me, I would tell them to have a lot of patience, to look at themselves in the mirror a lot. And not to try to look for anything wrong because to be trans you don't need hormones or any paper from a psychiatrist telling you that you are a trans person, you don't need anything," she said confidently.

Her partners, Killer Queen and Arantxa Castilla - La Mancha have also claimed their trans identities on the catwalk and using their platforms.

The moment on Televisión Española opens the door for a bigger discussion. Claiming the need for a Trans Law that grants and protects the rights of a collective especially forgotten and mistreated and whose progressive law proposal was dismissed in recent months.