Inti, the Bolivian Drag Queen participating in the first edition of Drag Race Spain

For more than a decade, the most important star in the world drag scene, RuPaul, has been producing, hosting and judging his reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The show has been running for 13 seasons in the United States and the franchise has expanded to the United Kingdom, Canada, Thailand, Holland and recently to Spain. The new version of the show will feature 10 Spanish-based drag queens, including Inti, a 20-year-old non-binary Bolivian performer.

Inti was born in La Paz and emigrated with their mother to Spain when they were 3-years-old.

Their drag character was born in 2018, when inspired by RuPaul's show and playing with makeup, they created Inti to participate in a show by Putochinomaricón, singer, artist and LGTBQ+ activist.

Inti shines like the sun, (the meaning of their name in Quechua) and says they chose it as "a claim to my roots."

"It arises because as I've been living in Spain for 17 years, I could never return to Bolivia, at first for papers and then for money reasons. That's why I try to connect with all the resources I have with my roots, I am a child in the diaspora trying to reconnect," they say.

Inti is an extension of their personality, a more creative and challenging way of showing off, using their own body as a canvas to paint what they feel and thinks. They say that the process to participate in the show was quite organic.

"It was a bit of fate. I had the feeling that if I posted more stuff, something was going to happen. Then I started uploading posts to Instagram in drag and suddenly the news came out that there was going to be Drag Race in Spain. Look what a coincidence. A month went by and the casting came out. A friend sent it to me and I said 'well, I'm going to sign up and see how it goes.' Just as I was signing up, they were calling me [the producers of the show]. So, they were interested in me and I was interested in them," they said.

The Bolivian community has already made its presence felt on social media showing its support for Inti.

"It's very strong, they are the best people in the world. There is a lot of love, I did not expect it, I did this program imagining that it would only sound in Spain, but there are many people who are happy for me. I did it a little bit for that, to be a representation of Bolivians and indigenous people," said Inti.

Drag Race Spain premieres on May 30 on ATRESplayer PREMIUM. The renowned drag star Supremme de Luxe will be the master of ceremonies and will be joined on the jury by Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and Ana Locking.

Inti will be joined by Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Carmen Farala, Dovima Nurmi, Drag Vulcano, Hugáceo Crujiente, Inti, Killer Queen, Pupi Poisson, Sagittaria and The Macarena.