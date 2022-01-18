How I met your father', the current version of the hit series 'How I met your mother'

Like the model of the initial series, this one uses the framing device of a narrator from the future explaining the story. In addition, this one is set in New York, in a world without COVID-19 and in a bar, like the original.

This Tuesday premiered on Hulu the series 'How I met your father', a new remake of 'How I met your mother', which aired on CBS from 2005 to 2014 and was an international phenomenon, eventually producing nine continuous seasons.

Who's ready to have the time of our lives? Watch the trailer for #HIMYF now, and make sure to this Tweet to receive reminders from us. How I Met Your Father premieres January 18, only on hulu. pic.twitter.com/vZpzMaAf4F

This time, the series is set in 2022 and focuses on a female protagonist named Sophie and played by Hilary Duff.

Sophie's group of friends includes Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma).

All members of the main ensemble claim to be fans of the original series. Some of them said they even re-watched the episodes before filming their own series to better understand its tone.

However, the cast and directors of the series stressed that there are many differences between one version and the other.

"We're not trying to reboot and recreate," Duff, who is also a producer on the series, told NBC News at the virtual press junket. "We're borrowing some important parts of the [original] series that made people fall in love with it."

Ultimately, the show's theme is still rooted in a story of finding love. However, Duff noted that it's also about "people who need each other."

"They're all building this new friendship and realizing how well they all fit together," the actress said.