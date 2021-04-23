Hollywood Screen Actors Union launches its Spanish-language website

With concrete action, the Screen Actors Guild of Hollywood is working towards inclusion. SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood's largest industry union, announced on Tuesday, April 20, that it would launch a Spanish-language website to increase access to its Spanish-speaking members as part of a commitment to the Latino market. The union's president, Gabrielle Carteris, confirmed the increase in primarily Spanish-speaking members.

"Being able to communicate with our Spanish-speaking members is paramount so that they are fully informed about everything from benefits to organizing efforts," Carteris said.

El sitio web de SAG-AFTRA en Español es ahora una realidad, visítalo en https://t.co/cYrDWB2mkk. pic.twitter.com/ZdMOUKhfcW

— SAG-AFTRA en Español (@sagaftraespanol) April 20, 2021

The new website will include the regular content that can be found in English, but will also have articles and resources specific to the unique needs and work of the industry in Spanish. The development of this website is part of a broader bilingual effort that includes social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and a popular Spanish language podcast.

SAG-AFTRA, is the largest union organization in entertainment and represents about 160,000 actors, voice talent, journalists, dancers, editors, news editors, show hosts, singers, and stunt performers, among other industry professionals in the United States. Also, since 2018, it represents Telemundo network artists, especially telenovela performers, and other professionals in the medium.

Overall, this initiative is an example of the fight against racism and exclusion of the Latino community in the entertainment industry in the country.