Advertisement

Hollywood keeps brushing Latinos aside

Two men watch as singer Jennifer Lopez's performance is projected on a video screen on February 22, 2001, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Piper/Newsmakers)

Two men watch as singer Jennifer Lopez's performance is projected on a video screen on February 22, 2001, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Piper/Newsmakers)

Hollywood keeps brushing Latinos aside

A new study by the University of South Carolina says between 2007 and 2018, only 3% of the main roles in Hollywood were given to Latinos.

by Yamily Habib
 08/27/2019 - 10:34
in
Two men watch as singer Jennifer Lopez's performance is projected on a video screen on February 22, 2001, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Piper/Newsmakers)
Two men watch as singer Jennifer Lopez's performance is projected on a video screen on February 22, 2001, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Piper/Newsmakers)

By Yamily Habib
August 27, 2019

Just weeks ago, we celebrated how sound in the United States has been created on the solid foundation of the Latin rhythm. Since the inauguration of Donald Trump, hundreds of headlines have talked about how Hispanics in the country are now the most important minority, and that midterm elections were largely decided by their participation

However, on the big screen, we remain ignored.

A study by the University of South Carolina, in conjunction with the National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) and Wise Entertainment, explained how only 3% of large productions have a leading or cast actor of Hispanic origin.

The study entitled “Latinos in Film: Erasure on Screen & Behind the Camera” evaluated more than 1,200 films that have set the tone in the last 12 years and found that 47% of the films analyzed "completely erased Latino-speaking characters."

"Out of 1,200 movies, a total of 688 erased males from the Latino community and 828 erased females," the document explains, adding that although "the degree of invisibility" of Latinas seems to be declining, only names like Cameron Diaz, Jennifer López, Eugenio Derbez and Jessica Alba seem to be considered for leading roles in the industry.

Similarly, and despite the growing recognition that has been given to Latino directors such as Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro González Iñárritu or Guillermo del Toro, the community seems to be excluded from the production and creation roles behind the camera.

Of the 3,616 films produced, Latinos appeared in only 3% of the credits, with a profound gender difference where there are 4 male producers for each woman.

This problem of inclusion in the industry seems to be perpetuated by the rigid patterns of representation, where Latinos have a place as long as it is to represent roles of criminals, immigrants or poor people.

In an industry where the Hispanic community is synonymous with $1.7 billion in consumer spending and represents 39% of the total population of key states like California, the exclusion is nothing short of alarming.

"Given the above trends, we were curious how often Latino characters were completely erased on screen," the authors conclude. "Not giving characters a voice is an overt form of oppression."

According to Professor Stacy L. Smith, director of research, the fair representation of the Hispanic community on the big screen is more urgent than ever.

"At a time when Latinos in our country face intense concerns about their safety, we urgently need to see the Latino community authentically and accurately represented throughout entertainment," she said in a statement.

 

TAGS
Latinos in Hollywood
Latino Vote
Latino Representation

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Eva Diaz from Orange is the New Balck
Meet Philly’s Rising Star from Orange Is The New Black
Benicio del Toro as DJ. Photograph originally for Vanity Fair. 
Latinos in Space: 'The Last Jedi' brings Two to The Big Screen
(L-R) Ann Dowd, Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel, winners of the award for Outstanding Drama Series for 'The Handmaid's Tale,' pose in the press room during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 September 2017. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER
The Handmaid's Tale bags top drama award at 69th Emmy's
Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro (L) signs autographs on the red carpet at the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Sept. 09, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETTORE FERRARI
Venice Film Festival: Guilllermo Del Toro wins Golden Lion for The Shape of Water