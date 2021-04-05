Advertisement

Historic SAG Awards marked by diversity

Si los premios del Sindicato de Actores son el termómetro de los Oscars, ¿se avecinan agradables sorpresas?

If the Screen Actors Guild Awards are the thermometer for the Oscars, are there any pleasant surprises in the pipeline?

For the first time, the five most important awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards went to BIPOC performers, including Best Cast for The Trial of The Chicago 7.

by beatriceg
 04/05/2021 - 05:07
Si los premios del Sindicato de Actores son el termómetro de los Oscars, ¿se avecinan agradables sorpresas?

By Beatriz García
April 05, 2021

This era of historic change for the United States, announced by the Biden administration and progressively creeping, with its chiaroscuro, into the film industry, had its best test last night. 

The SAG Awards ceremony, the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards, will be an event to be remembered because for the first time the talent of BIPOC actors took the top spots with a brand new leading lady, the film The Trial of The Chicago 7.

The social drama directed by Aaron Sorkin about the trial of seven people arrested in 1969 during a demonstration against the Vietnam War and accused of conspiracy and the subsequent protests demanding justice for them took the most important award, that of best cast, against other great films such as Minari and Da 5 Bloods.

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman also won Best Actress and Actor for their roles in Ma Raine's Black Bottom, and in the supporting categories, Daniel Kaluuya repeated his Golden Globes win for Judas and the Black Messiah. While Korea's Yuh-Jung Youn shone in the women's category for Minari.

The Oscars thermometer

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are often a forerunner of the Oscars. Although Nomadland and a brilliant Frances McDormand are the favourites on the red carpet, the SAG Awards could be a foreshadowing of surprises at the Academy Awards party on April 25 and continue the momentum of work represented by BIPOC performers.

Will The Trial of The Chicago 7 and Ma Rainey 's Black Bottom beat Chloé Zhao's movie?

In the small screen category, American Latina Anya Taylor-Joy won the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries for The Queen 's Gambit at a ceremony that also featured The Crown and Schitt 's Creek

