Haunted Latinoamérica: Latin horror

They say that Latin America is a land of legends. They tend to forget that it also hides monsters.

Haunted Latinoamérica is the spin-off of one of the most successful series of the streaming giant Netflix, which since 2018 addresses psychogeographic terror in the form of urban legends and unexplained memories, which premieres with the South American continent on March 31.

It will focus this time on cases and interviews from Mexico, from the Monterrey area, as well as Colombia with testimonies from Bogota. This new season can be understood as an extension of The Haunted saga itself, as well as part of the platform's campaign to expand to the Latin American continent.

The spooky trailer confirms that they will continue with the mixed format of interviews and cinematic recreations of the previous season, with six episodes of different cases of ordinary people.

The recreations follow the aesthetics of modern horror films with lots of special effects at intense speeds.

The new season will offer "a chilling look at the first-hand accounts of Latin American people who have witnessed horrifying and extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomena". All of them "100% real, psychologically disturbing and often paranormal."

Fertile nightmares

The terror in Latin American beds sprouts in the form of very fertile nightmares, with all the ingredients. There is also a great quarry of authors that continuously in our culture face the most fundamental of fear, the questions that arise about identity through the Otherness of the monster.

The ingredients are closeness based on a rich oral culture that is inscribed in the cities causing what they call psychogeography, a relationship between mind and territory artistically exploited. It is the cases of cemeteries and haunted houses that comply with these rules but also with the ghosts that function as a temporary anchor on a location.

Secondly, there is a rich spiritual heterogeneity, expressed in a great number of creeds prior to the arrival of Christianity, such as candomblé, which is not only important in Brazil, but also in Colombia, where the orishas are venerated. Of course, the lack of unity with the Vatican is also expressed in a greater diversity of interpretations of the phenomenon of possessions and exorcisms.

The third and saddest element is the obvious existence of particular monsters. Dictatorial regimes and drug traffickers have nurtured monstrous egos that left their inexplicable victims all over the continent, sometimes expressing the atrocities in an allegorical way to avoid the horror of what could not be named.

In short, fertile material for nightmares and for a docu-series.