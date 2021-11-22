Harry Potter celebrates 20 years since its first release

This November marks 20 years since the film premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. A film directed by Chris Columbus as an adaptation of the novel by J.K. Rowling.

The conception of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone began in 1997, when British producer David Heyman searched Hollywood for a children's book that could serve as inspiration for a successful film. Shortly thereafter, his company Heyday Films suggested adapting 'Philosopher's Stone', a project Heyman presented to Warner Bros. and in 1999 Rowling sold the film rights to the first four books in the series for just under $2 million.

Rowling, as the original author of the original story, demanded that the main cast had to be British, allowing only a few exceptions such as the Irish actor Richard Harris (interpreter of Albus Dumbledore); this in order to maintain a cultural link between the book and the adaptation.

This is how Daniel Radcliffe gave life to Harry Potter, Emma Watson to Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint acted as Ron Weasley, characters that made them three of the most famous actors in the world at a very young age.

As a sign of how grateful they are to the saga, the actors recalled on their social networks what Harry Potter meant to their lives and professional careers.

"Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (remains) my favorite fictional character of all time", said Emma Watson via Instagram.