Harry Potter celebrates 20 years since its first release

This November marks 20 years since the film premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. A film directed by Chris Columbus as an adaptation of the novel by J.K. Rowling.
The conception of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone began in 1997, when British producer David Heyman searched Hollywood for a children's book that could serve as inspiration for a successful film. Shortly thereafter, his company Heyday Films suggested adapting 'Philosopher's Stone', a project Heyman presented to Warner Bros. and in 1999 Rowling sold the film rights to the first four books in the series for just under $2 million.
Rowling, as the original author of the original story, demanded that the main cast had to be British, allowing only a few exceptions such as the Irish actor Richard Harris (interpreter of Albus Dumbledore); this in order to maintain a cultural link between the book and the adaptation.
This is how Daniel Radcliffe gave life to Harry Potter, Emma Watson to Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint acted as Ron Weasley, characters that made them three of the most famous actors in the world at a very young age.
As a sign of how grateful they are to the saga, the actors recalled on their social networks what Harry Potter meant to their lives and professional careers.
"Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (remains) my favorite fictional character of all time", said Emma Watson via Instagram.
Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros, said, "It's been an incredible journey since the release of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this extraordinary interconnected universe. It has been a magical experience." In addition, Ascheim congratulated fans of the saga for their passion in continuing to "keep the spirit of the Wizarding World alive 20 years later."
Harry returns with a special
To celebrate 20 years, the original cast of the Harry Potter film series will reunite for an HBO Max special titled 'Return to Hogwarts,' which will premiere on Jan. 1, the network said.
The main protagonists of the event, Daniel, Rupert and Emma, will return to Hogwarts along with the other cast members and director Chris Columbus, to tell unpublished details, anecdotes and memories they have about the filming of these movies that have captivated more than one generation.
