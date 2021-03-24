Guillermo del Toro in Guadalajara to pre-produce 'Pinocchio'

What is known so far about Guillermo del Toro's version of the children's classic is that it will be set in 1930s fascist Italy, and star Gregory Mann as the voice of Pinocchio, Ewan McGregor as Pepe Grillo, and David Bradley as Gepetto. The director has confirmed that Cate Blanchett, and Tilda Swinton and has revealed that the puppets will be created by Mackinnon and Saunders, the artists who were involved in the film Corpse Bride.

Guillermo del Toro has begun pre-production on Pinocchio, his new animated film, and is currently at the International Animation Center (CIA) in Guadalajara. The director has confessed that making an animated musical about this classic history is a dream that will finally come true. It has been confirmed that the project will be produced by DreamWorks and Netflix and will feature the participation of local filmmakers who will work on the film throughout this year.

"After years of pursuing this dream project I found my perfect partner in Netflix. We have spent a lot of time selecting an extraordinary cast and crew and have been blessed with their support to move forward quietly and carefully, without missing a beat," said Del Toro.

The filmmaker has been making efforts in his country with the intention of boosting the cinema of Mexican creators, whom he calls "the next generation of filmmakers." In 2018 he created the CIA, which he fondly calls El taller de Chucho, to promote the arts in Mexico. The animation center is supported by the University of Guadalajara and the Guadalajara International Film Festival.

What is known so far about Guillermo del Toro's version of the children's classic is that it will be set in 1930s fascist Italy and will star Gregory Mann as the voice of Pinocchio, Ewan McGregor as Pepe Grillo, and David Bradley as Gepetto. The director has confirmed that Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton will be part of the film and has revealed that the puppets will be created by Mackinnon and Saunders, the artists who were involved in the film Corpse Bride.