Advertisement

A group of comedians recreates the Latino version of "The Office" to cope with shutdowns and a pandemic

AL DIA News
A group of comedians recreates the Latino version of "The Office" to cope with shutdowns and a pandemic

La Factoría TV is a YouTube channel with four episodes in which comedians prove they can produce a family show.

by Albert Gomez
 03/09/2021 - 07:03
in
"We hope you enjoy what we have created and what we do with so much sacrifice and love." PHOTOGRAPHY: YouTube
"We hope you enjoy what we have created and what we do with so much sacrifice and love." PHOTOGRAPHY: YouTube

By Albert Gomez
March 09, 2021

The American series The Office (2005-2013), one of the most celebrated by viewers and critics, now has a three-episode Latino version in which they recreate the atmosphere of a mockumentary in the workplace but with archetypically Chicano characters called La Factoría.

The original series is already part of the comical imaginary of the genre, having been parodied in a multitude of gags and with a whole season in the UK.

Screenwriter César Ivan Castillo (@IvanManito) spoke candidly about those influences: "I love the sitcom, The Office, so much and got so much inspiration from it that we decided to pay homage to such an iconic show. We know it worked in Britain, it worked in the U.S. and it should definitely work in Latin America."

Recreating a winning formula is how the YouTube channel renamed as La Factoría TV has adapted the content of humor gags and podcasts to the post-pandemic lock-in scenario to get closer to the public as they had been doing through Instagram and, on the other hand, show that they are a team that can take care of all the phases up to the production of a series.

After the theaters and venues for comedians closed and as the situation remains unclear, there are several trends with which comedians try to move forward, some shady and others interactive and digital.

In this case they bet on expansion and localism based on a successful formula.

This is how, as reported by Notistarz, after the closing of theaters in the Big Apple a group of comedians with impact on Instagram and mostly children of Dominicans decided to bring their dose of laughter between tribute and parody to the personal and work environment, with its peculiarities in the Latino scenario.

Other participants include Tommy Peña, Brenda Raquel and Don Thomas playing the role of Jefe, who commented: "We hope you enjoy what we have created and what we do with so much sacrifice and love". Also collaborating in the production are the teams from Digital Bodega and Section 8 is Balling Filmz. SInce yesterday  you can check out the fourth episode along with the channel's longest-running comedy show called The Tommy & Ivan Show.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
comedy
latino writers
Latino actors

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

An opportunity to access the line-up of film festivals organized by academic institutions. PHOTOGRAPHY: Cover of Perro Bomba and Quo Vadis, Aida?
Two social film festivals this week
El cineasta Alonso Ruizpalacios ya triunfó en la Berlinale con sus anteriores filmes, Güero (2014) y Museo (2018).
A Cop Movie: What's Hiding Under the Uniform and the Badge?
Speedy Gonzales, file image
Speedy Gonzales in a race against racism and negative stereotypes
The Gordita's Chronicles. Photo: Hiplatina.
Eva Longoria to director the new comedy, 'The Gordita's Chronicles'
AL DIA News
AL DIA News