The Golden Globes of 'Schrödinger', when diversity is both dead and alive

For weeks now, accusations of a complete lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) have been swirling around. The privileged and common lobbying system now joins racism and the lack of black journalists at the Association.

The gala's hostesses had to come to the rescue on more than one occasion, trying to make fun of a serious matter. Although the awards were one of the most diverse, they didn't shine enough to cover up the aforementioned flaws or stop it from seeming like a very long video call. Hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the virtual event took place simultaneously between New York and Los Angeles.

The night ended up being like Schrödinger's famous quantum mechanics experiment. Like his cat, we never knew whether diversity at the Golden Globes was alive or dead.

Nomadland

Chinese-American director Chloe Zhao shone yesterday by winning Best Film and Best Director with the social film Nomadland. The film, starring a colossal Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), addresses the fluctuations of seasonal workers precisely when essential workers are the bone of contention in media.

Zhao (Beijing, 1982) is in charge of one of the future cosmic releases of the House of Ideas, Eternals, expected in 2021, and made her directorial debut at Sundance in 2015 with Songs My Brother Taught Me. Later, in 2017, she was awarded at Cannes for The Rider.

Chloé Zhao takes home the award for Best Motion Picture Director for Nomadland. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YvPeTUvn1b — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Another recognition of the evening went to Pixar Studios, which saw the excessive ambition of "Soul" awarded Best Animated Feature and Best Soundtrack.

Among the predictions was also the double recognition for Sacha Baron Cohen. With the second part of the adventures of his famous character, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Cohen triumphed as a comedian and actor — a mention that will surely not please Rudy Giuliani.

Controversy in a foreign language

Another diverse award of the evening was the Best Foreign Language Film category for Minari: A Tale of My Family, which had already triumphed at Sundance. Although it is an American film, Minari is mostly in Korean. This opens up a whole new debate: would an American film in Spanish count as a nominee in this category?

Lee Isaac Chung as writer and director, tells the story of a South Korean migrant family in rural Arkansas.

Opening Shrödinger's box at last: African-American honorees

The award for Best Dramatic Actress did, however, elude Frances McDormand and went unexpectedly to Andra Day, playing the diva in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

The recently deceased actor, Chadwick Boseman, received a posthumous award for his role in Ma Raine's Black Bottom. His wife received the award in his honor, dedicating a word to great absent artists of the last decades. An emotional speech by Taylor Simone Ledward is making the rounds on social media. Also, Lee Isaac Chung delivered a heartfelt speech alongside his young daughter.

The awards may have worked like a Schrödinger's box, making us doubt whether the diversity of the award was really alive or zombified by media interpretations. Still, we can't help to point out, for example, the lack of Latino actors and screenwriters in the evening. Also, of course, the jury and the structure of the award will remain the very same.